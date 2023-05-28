One and a half million euros for the first Aston Martin DB12. This is the hyperbolic figure for which the new British supercar was auctioned at the amfAR Gala Cannes, the final event of the Film Festival which was invariably attended by various celebrities from the big screen. At the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc they paraded, in addition to the car, Grammy Award-winning presenter Queen Latifa, actors Rebel Wilson and Fan Bingbing and models Sara Sampaio, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum, Stella Maxwell and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have Aston Martin as the Presenting Sponsor for the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes and are immensely grateful for their generous donation of this spectacular DB12 for our auction – said Kevin Robert Frost, CEO of amfAR – This phenomenal sports car was one of the highlights of the gala and the proceeds of the auction are an important support to our efforts to develop a cure for HIV“.

Special badge on the fender and embroidery on the headrest

The Launch Edition sold at auction has a Iridescent Emerald paint, unveiled on the occasion of its world debut in Cannes. It is also the first to feature special and carefully curated details from the Q by Aston Martin personalization service to celebrate the brand’s historic 110th anniversary, including a special fender badge and embroidery on the headrest. One of a kind, the car also features a commemorative plaque on the doorstep of the passenger compartment, which refers to its unique history. The lucky owner will also have the opportunity to have the bonnet signed by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso engine.

Since 1985 amfAR Gala Cannes has raised nearly $617 million

Aston Martin is one of Presenting Sponsor of the amfAR Gala Cannes, which has raised nearly $617 million since 1985 and awarded more than 3,500 grants to research groups around the world. “We are proud to have supported the amfAR Gala Cannes – said Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin – Beyond show the generosity of the participants at amfAR, the staggering sum raised through this charity auction underscores the enthusiasm for the new DB12 and for the unique ultra-luxury, high-performance aspects of this model, which elevate it far beyond the current GT category.” .