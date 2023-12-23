One of the craziest things in the automotive world lies under the hood of the Aston Martin DB11. A nameplate that is incredible. But let's go step by step: the new English supercar has a powerful 510 HP twin-turbo V8. One of the best engines in the world. To get this far, the English must have asked themselves: “why waste money and resources to develop an engine from scratch when we can have it already made?” Right. So they went to Mercedes AMG and bought the twin-turbo V8 and then put it under the DB11. Small, very powerful and with an extraordinary torque of 675 Nm.

So far, so good. But then, on the car they mounted a “Final Inspection” plate in plain sight which can be translated more or less like this: “be careful, don't worry, this engine has been checked by someone from Aston Martin”. Maybe to make sure that the “superficial” German engineers did things right? Maybe because someone may associate German technology with concepts of unreliability? But how? You couldn't make such a high-tech V8, you took it from the best in the world, and then you have to point out that it needed an inspection?

Anyone who knows a little bit about cars and engines knows well that the English – despite having made wonderful cars – certainly don't have a reputation for technological perfection. Unlike the Germans. But at Aston Martin…