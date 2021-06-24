Aston Martin was the team subjected to additional checks at the French GP: Lance Stroll’s AMR21 number 18 was chosen on Sunday afternoon for the clutch checks and the sensors that control the clutch actuator and the torque of the clutch. The FIA ​​technicians also followed what are the connections of the sensors to the chassis and to the control unit and no regulatory anomalies were found.

The Silverstone team had a lot of talk following Stroll’s left rear tire failure at the Azerbaijan GP, ​​when it appeared that the team led by Andy Green had used lower tire pressures than those in the race. prescribed by Pirelli.

From the sample checks that the FIA ​​carried out at Paul Ricard, however, no disputable values ​​emerged, so much so that the team principal, Otmar Szafnauer did not fail to make irony to highlight how Aston Martin was not affected at all in performance. new controls, making irony about the sudden drop in performance of others, implying Ferrari.