Aston Martin’s last few years have been a flurry of emotions. Not so much for the commercial results or those on the track but for the corporate events that hit the famous British brand. The flop of the stock market listing, the crisis on the market and lastly the farewell of Tobias Moers. The former Mercedes AMG had arrived in Gaydon with the trappings of the one who should have projected the brand towards a bright future, maximizing the profits of the DBX SUV and continuing the development of the English car manufacturer. The German manager, however, did not even have time to get comfortable, with Lance Stroll who decided to put him out of the way by choosing the former CEO of Ferrari Amedeo Felisa.

Chris Harris, a well-known automotive conductor and journalist who does not spare sharp analyzes on cars and on the facts concerning the world of four wheels, also wanted to have his say on the whole affair. In this case, the British professional decided to analyze Moers’ previous career through an editorial published by Collecting Cars, underlining how his career at the helm of the AMG division was not so idyllic and studded with successes. “If you dig a little deeper, Moers’ CV is a little less impressive than he might want to acknowledge. Almost all of his successes were modified production cars. He oversaw three specific “original” AMG cars, the GT coupe / convertible, the GTS sedan and the Project One hypercar. The first two were unsuccessful from a sales point of view, the third model overdue by about four years and was repaired by MultiMatic. Based on that performance alone, many people were amazed that Moers was offered the job at Aston Martin. “

Harris then adds to the dose, stating that the former AMG would have let himself be carried away, with too autocratic management that led to a flight of resources from Gaydon. According to the English journalist, then, his critical position towards some models of the brand would have cost him the exclusion from the possibility of testing the cars (which, according to him, also happened with AMG). However, Moers’ position and his attitudes would have been his undoing, with the volcanic Moers ready to replace him at the first opportunity. Harris then does not spare an opinion on the new CEO of Aston Martin, Amedeo Felisa: “He is a far more sophisticated and knowledgeable character than Moers. But he is 76 years old. This makes him the oldest person ever to have been appointed CEO of a large company. “