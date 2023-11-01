Aston Martin is one of the most recognized brands of sports cars and has also had two forays into the Formula 1, one of them in full force.

The English firm had a short foray in 1959 and a couple more races in 1960, without great success. Then he returned in 2021, when his name replaced the Racing Point team on the grid.

In its first two seasons after its return, Aston Martin bet on former German world champion Sebastian Vettel, without major results alongside Lance Stroll, and by 2023, it replaced Vettel with the Spanish Fernando Alonso.

The team had an extraordinary start to the season with Alonso, who placed on the podium in four of the first five races on the calendar.. He then took a pair of second places, in Canada and the Netherlands, in Aston Martin’s best ever position in F1.

Aston Martin’s innovative bicycle

Now, the firm, after this growth in the highest category of motorsports, ventures into cycling, with the creation of a bicycle that promises to be revolutionary.

Aston Martin joined forces with the firm J.Laverack, specialized in the manufacture of titanium bicycles, to create a special piece.

“The two brands share a passion for perfection, beauty and mastery of craftsmanship. The .1R frame was conceived in the same studios as Aston Martin cars, and the bike’s exquisite shapes were created in computer programs from latest generation by expert modelers in interpreting designs in perfect three-dimensional shapes,” says the J.Laverack page.

The two manufacturers have used techniques similar to those in the construction of F1 cars, such as the fusion of titanium studs and carbon fiber tubes.

But the biggest innovation of this bike is that it has no visible screws, because The painting is made in a single piece using 3D printing.

Obviously, it is not a cheap piece. The bicycle costs around 18 thousand euros (about 78 million pesos) and, before closing the deal, the buyer is invited to visit the Aston Martin headquarters to take a test ride.

