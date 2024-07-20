A secret door has just opened in London’s iconic Burlington Arcade, leading to the “House of Q by Aston Martin”, a new immersive experience celebrating the 60 years of collaboration between the British car brand and the James Bond film franchise. Launched alongside the luxury lifestyle magazine Aston Martin V57, this temporary attraction allows guests to enter a secret world, populated by the iconic accessories and cars featured in the 007 films.

Aston Martin and Goldfinger

The link between Aston Martin and James Bond began in 1964 with the release of “Goldfinger“, a film in which the DB5, the car that has become a symbol of the brand, appears for the first time. Since then, the collaboration has continued over the decades, with numerous other Aston Martin cars starring in the adventures of the famous secret agent. The experience is open to the public from July 18th to August 4th inside London’s prestigious Burlington Arcade, an exclusive luxury brand shopping destination since 1819. An iconic venue to celebrate the union of two British legends.

A secret door

Through a secret door Inside a stall that looks like a simple newsstand, guests are ushered into an elegant speakeasy bar serving Bollinger Champagne, where they can admire technical drawings, original parts of the DB5 and other references to the Bond films, such as a mysterious Q flight case. Upstairs, however, the Configurator Lab offers the opportunity to personalise your dream Aston Martin, working closely with the brand’s design experts.

For the 60th anniversary

“Aston Martin and James Bond are two British icons that have always been linked. We are delighted to celebrate this important 60th anniversary throughout 2024, marking the continuity of what is the longest-running and most successful product placement in cinema – the comment of Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin – House of Q by Aston Martin offers something very special to our customer community, enthusiasts and 007 fans. We invite everyone to join us in an immersive experience in the world of Bond and Aston Martin, celebrating our unique film history, which has its roots in Goldfinger.”