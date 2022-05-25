Last weekend, valid for the Spanish Grand Prix, opened in a climate of heated controversy due to the technical updates implemented by theAston Martinimmediately accused by Red Bull to have brought one on the track very similar single-seater to that of the Milton Keynes team. Specifically, the Anglo-Austrian house had focused on the design of the side bellies of the AMR22, for this reason renamed the ‘Red Bull green’.

The case did not have repercussions on a potential sanction or disqualification of the Silverstone team, which in fact regularly participated in the tests and in the race in that of Barcelona, ​​but the matter has not yet been extinguished. In addition to those who fully support Red Bull, there is also a counterpart who fully defends Aston Martin; among them, even a former driver like Jan Lammers. Interviewed by NOSthe Dutchman – who now figures in the Dutch GP Management – has in fact indicated how impractical it is to copy the car of a competitor in order to be successful in F1: “A car is a complete set of components that are in tune with each other. The engines of these teams are different, with a different center of gravity and weight, and probably in a different position relative to the wheels. If you copy some things, it is not logical to think that everything works in harmony “.

Among the ‘defense lawyers’ of Aston Martin, there is also another former F1 driver like Timo Glock. The German, who spoke to Sky Deutschlandin fact, found it unfair how Red Bull launched allegations of intellectual property plagiarism without concrete evidence: “Red Bull must first provide evidence when he accuses Aston Martin of data theft – has explained – in this case, the FIA ​​is also required to find out the whole matter or to state very clearly that it is not a case of theft. What is clear is that the topic will certainly accompany us in the next races ”.

Red Bull has used strong tones against Aston Martin, but it should not be forgotten that Milton Keynes may have a tooth poisoned for the passage in the emerald green team of Dan Fallows, married to Lawrence Stroll after receiving an offer. “Disproportionately high” according to Helmut Marko. Fallows and Red Bull also ended up in court to settle the question relating to gardening leave, or how long Fallows had to spend ‘still’ before reaching Aston Martin, a step that materialized in early April.