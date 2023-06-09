This story begins 44 years ago, exactly in 1979, when a group of visionary engineers and pilots set out to break down the wall of 200 mph top speed (i.e. 322 km/h) on the Bulldog, a one-off Aston Martin. A dream that never came true despite the supercar recording a top speed of 191 mph (307 km/h) at the end of 1979 on the Motor Industry Research Association test track.

Goodbye dreams of glory

To make Bulldog’s dreams of glory vanish, the post-1979 recession affected the sales of the brand, so much so as to force the then president Alan Curtis and the shareholders Peter Sprague and George Minden to plan the closure of the company first and then to rely on the intervention of Victor Gauntlett, co-owner since 1980 with 10% of the shares and author of a recovery plan. Plan that no longer provided for the existence of the Bulldog.

Grabbed the record

But as in fairy tales with a happy ending, today the Bulldog is back more fierce and perky than ever managing, on the runway of Machrihanish airport, a former NATO base in Campbeltown in Scotland, to finally take home the original record thanks to the powerful 600 HP Twin Turbo V8 engine derived from the unit that Polish engineer Tadek Marek had built for Aston Martin.

A job that lasted months

The car had started making headlines again in 2020, when the new owner of the British marque Philip Sarofim asked Richard Gauntlett – son of Victor – to handle the restoration. The Bulldog was thus entrusted to Classic Motor Cars Ltd in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, a company that has restored some of the most important historic cars in the world. The work lasted 18 months, 7000 hours of restoration and hundreds of hours between tests and adjustments. “Thanks to the hard work of the CMC team, the Aston Martin Bulldog has made it,” commented Tim Griffin, managing director of Classic Motor Cars after the fateful 200mph conquest. “The people of Campbeltown have been very welcoming and encouraging to us, and we are delighted to have given them the opportunity to see the car and meet Darren,” evidently alluding to Aston Martin works driver Darren Turner.

“Today is about realizing the dreams – the dreams of the original designers and engineers who created the Bulldog,” said Phillip Sarofim, owner of the Bulldog and son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim. “Those automotive pioneers were breaking barriers, not just those related to speed, but also the frontiers of design, innovation and engineering”.