The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has reserved another weekend stingy of satisfactions for theAston Martin, once again out of the points area and with one of the two drivers involved in a contact in the final lap of the race. In a weekend that did not welcome Sebastian Vettel back on the grid – already excluded in Bahrain for the positivity at Covid-19 – the British team did not go beyond the 12th place Of Nico Hülkenbergagain author of an overall more positive performance than that of a more experienced teammate like Lance Stroll, retired after a collision with Alexander Albon.

As if that weren’t enough, the sequence of events in the race also penalized the German driver, who could have concretely fought for the points were it not for some unforeseen events that occurred during the GP: “We put together a clean race, but unfortunately the events and opportunities did not quite work in our favor – commented Vettel’s replacement – in the first place the Safety Car did not help, because we were doing a longer first stint with the hard tire, and therefore this compromised our race. It was a demanding ride, but I’m happy with my performance considering my limited experience with the car. We gave everything out there, but the points were out of reach “.

A strategy that, apart from the accident that occurred at the 50th of the fifty laps, did not help even Stroll: “We did our best to try and hold on for a points finish after the Virtual Safety Car – admitted the Canadian – but unfortunately two cars behind us were on a faster, fresher tire compound, so there wasn’t much we could do. There is still a long season ahead of us, so we will continue to work hard to find more performance in the car for the next races ”.