The evolution and stop of Aston Martin

Last year the team that surprised the most in terms of results wasAston Martin, capable of obtaining six podiums in the first eight races of the world championship, all with the new signing Fernando Alonso. However, as the championship wore on, the AMR23's competitiveness steadily declined, to the point that the British team dropped from 2nd place in the Constructors' standings to 4th, with Alonso still capable of achieving two further top-3 finishes.

The example of McLaren

A pace that Aston Martin seems to have maintained also at the beginning of 2024, with the Spaniard achieving a 5th place in Saudi Arabia as the best provisional result. However, for the Director of Performance Tom McCulloughthese are the foundations for realizing further developments of the single-seater in the current season, citing the example of McLaren, author of increasingly high performances in the second half of the last championship.

Nothing is impossible

A base which, with the necessary updates, could launch the Aston Martin project for recover a team so far unbeatable like the Red Bull: “I think that everyone can be reached – explained McCullough – if we look at the development of McLaren that we saw last season, it was really impressive. This was the goal over the winter: create a good platform to develop on. We don't want to stand still, no one stands still.”

Work in the new structures

A purpose that the Silverstone team is also creating with the gradual transfer to its new operational base: “Red Bull doesn't have our development time in the wind tunnel – he underlined – they are obviously a very large and well organized team, with many people who have been in a solid position for a long time. We are still growing, learning to work together, with one new factory, new facilities, a new operational wind tunnel, a new simulator. A lot has happened lately, but we want to develop this car a lot. We are optimistic that our development path is quite good. We have already brought some parts to Jeddah which represented a good step forward for the car. We never use the same specifications from race to race, except very rarely. We are currently at that stage where we can make good developments with our tools. It's about getting those parts to the track as quickly as possible, and hopefully the car continues to improve.”