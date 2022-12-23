L’Aston Martin is certainly one of the teams that will have the most spotlights on it in 2023. In fact, the Silverstone team is investing a lot of money to try to reach the top of Formula 1, focusing both on an innovation of its structures – a plastic example of this is the creation of a brand new factory – both on the recruitment of experienced and established names, among engineers as well as among the drivers. The two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in fact, he will be the spearhead of the team that next year will try to improve on the seventh place won in the Constructors’ standings,

The British team has established in recent years, since it was called Racing Point, a svery good technical partner with Mercedes. The home of the Star supplies the engines to the Aston Martin team and according to many commentators and fans this effectively makes Lawrence Stroll’s team a sort of ‘satellite’ of the Silver Arrows, jeopardizing the chances that one day the historic British marque could really to compete for the title. The technical director Dan Fallowsalso a newcomer to the team after his many years at Red Bull, does not think this is a correct reading of the situation.

“I don’t think having the Mercedes engine in our car was a bad thing for us – commented Fallows, as reported by the site Autosport. com – I think it has proven its reliability and its performance has been satisfactory. I don’t think this is a problem in modern F1.”. With regard to the other components of the rear end of the car, which Aston Martin currently ‘imports’ entirely from Mercedes, the Silverstone technical director has however opened the door to a greater independence of his stable: “I think we are quite open to these kinds of solutions. As we move into the future and do things our way we are aware that we must be able to do them at least as, if not better than them [Mercedes]. It’s a skill we should develop before we even think about making these decisions“ concluded Fallows.