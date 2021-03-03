More than 100 years ago, each country had a representative color: Italy had adopted red, Germany white and France blue, all of them colors of the British flag. The English, then, had to choose another and opted for green, the color of the shamrock characteristic of Ireland, which at that time was part of the empire. On his return to Formula 1, then, Aston Martin did not hesitate: he left the Racing Point pink behind and presented the green AMR21 to be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

In an online presentation through YouTube that began with a video that reviewed its history, the British team chaired by Canadian Lawrence Stroll discovered the image of his new car, which will rotate for the first time this Thursday at Silverstone, the circuit where it is precisely he had fired from F1 61 years ago.

On July 16, 1960, Aston Martin contested its last race in Formula 1, when Frenchman Maurice Trintignant crossed the checkered flag in 11th place, while Englishman Roy Salvadori dropped out. While the history of the British team born in 1913 under the name Bamford & Martin Ltd with motorsports continued and their name even reappeared in F1 in the wake of their association with Red Bull in 2018, this season will mark their return after 61 years. A return that has the financial support of the Strolls and the presence of the four-time champion Vettel.

“I have dreamed of this day for a long time. I have always been a car fan and have also enjoyed racing. My first dream was to have a Formula One team and my second to acquire a significant stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, but today I they merge those two dreams, “said Lawrence Stroll, present with his son and Vettel.

Precisely the German, at 33 years old and after six seasons with Ferrari, the team with which he achieved two runners-up after the four crowns he won with Red Bull, goes back to betting on the winner even though he acknowledges that “it will take a little time” . “I will try to put all my experience at the service of the team, which in my opinion has enormous potential,” he said.

During the presentation, fans compared the Aston Martin to “a green Mercedes” because of its resemblance. Photo Dominic FRASER / various sources / AFP

“In recent seasons and with few resources, Racing Point has always been able to fight with the cutting-edge teams. Now that Formula 1 is changing, we want to occupy an important place,” he stressed. “What do I expect from this machine? I don’t know yet. I do look forward to testing it for the first time and also the trials that are scheduled for next week. Only then can I answer that question,” he added.

For his part, Lance Stroll, who remained in the team and displaced Checo Pérez -now at Red Bull-, said that “racing under the Aston Martin name is a bright future for this team.” “It is a name known throughout the world and has a lot of history behind it. In the motor world, it is a car brand with a lot of name, and being part of this brand this year is great. We have attracted many sponsors and we really want to start the season “, he was deluded.

The old Racing Point pink was left on the sides of the new Aston Martin. Photo Dominic FRASER / various sources / AFP

In addition to the predominant green on the car, where the name of the -main sponsor -the American firm TI Cognizant- stands out, the chassis features a magenta stripe on the sides by BWT. Its engine, meanwhile, is a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance with hybrid energy recovery.

The resemblance to the Mercedes, as it happened in 2020, did not go unnoticed by fans. In the YouTube chat where they could comment during the presentation, as well as on social networks, they described the Aston Martin as “the green Mercedes”. Some even joked that it looked like a watermelon, because of the color game between green and pink.

Owner of victories such as the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, Aston Martin acquired world fame by supplying the cars for the James Bond films, so it was not surprising that actor Daniel Craig participated in the presentation of the Formula 1 team. .