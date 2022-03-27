Last night’s qualifying in Jeddah gave Mercedes one of the most embarrassing moments of the last decade, with the elimination of Lewis Hamilton in Q1 that left amazed observers and fans all over the world. With the exclusion of George Russell, a good sixth at the end of Q3, the Saudi Saturday represented a real sporting massacre for the Brixworth power units. In fact, seven of the eight Mercedes engines on the grid finished from 11th to 18th position. In particular, it was the ones who struggled enormously Williams and the Aston Martins, confined between 16th and 18th position, with the sole exception of Lance Stroll. The Canadian managed to get up to Q2, taking off the whim of ousting Hamilton, but then he never went further than 14th place.

“It was a difficult day – agreed Alex Albononce again faster on the flying lap than box mate Nicholas Latifi – I felt we were able to get into Q2, but getting the tires to work, especially at night when the temperature drops, becomes a bit more difficult. We don’t have a bad car, but the tires are very sensitive and we missed the operating window. We have some work to do, but otherwise, we should have a good pace in the race, so we can be positive on that side. Overtaking will be difficult, but we hope to have an advantage in pace “.

To forget the Saturday of the Canadian, who ended up against the barriers at the start of the session: “It felt like I had lost the rear under braking on Turn 13 – has explained Latifi, commenting on his mistake – we need to look at the data to understand exactly why, because it was the first time I found myself ‘rear limited’ in that corner all weekend. It took me a little by surprise. I am very sorry for the team, because it was a costly mistake. I feel the car a little better than in Bahrain, but we still have a lot of work to do. It will be a long race “.

At Aston Martin Nico Hulkenbergin the second consecutive GP to be held in place of Sebastian Vettel, he will find himself competing on a complicated track like few others on the calendar: “Qualifying could have been better – recognized the German – I made mistakes in turns 1 and 13 which probably cost me three tenths. This circuit is intense and fast and it was difficult for me to get used to it after a period away from racing. In a purely physical sense, this could be one of the most difficult races of my career. But my goal is to make progress, complete the race and provide as much information as possible to the team to continue developing the car “.

“The 15th position (later became 14th after Schumacher’s forfeit) it was probably the best we could get – he finally commented Lance Stroll – the balance of the car is decent, but we lack that extra grip to take a leap forward. Last year it was a very eventful race here, so we expect a similar situation also on this occasion “.