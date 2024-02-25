Anonymous tests

If in 2023 the Aston Martin had already hinted from the winter tests that it was ready to break the bank – a scenario which then materialized with Fernando Alonso splendid third behind the Red Bulls with textbook overtaking on Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton – in the three days of testing which took place in scene from Wednesday to Friday the AMR24 was rather anonymous.

Fernando Alonso he stated that a step forward was made over the winter, but that the other stables also progressed a lot. Despite this, the two-time world champion also added that 19 drivers already know that they will not be world champions in 2024. According to Alonso, the Red Bull RB20 and Max Verstappen will be unbeatable in this championship too.

If in 2023 Aston Martin had a sprint start only to then decline during the season with the arrival of updates from its rivals, the goal in 2024 is to reverse this trend: “We will have a pretty aggressive development plan, we want to compete on development during the season because that's what you have to do if you want to compete with the best – declared the technical director Dan Fallows as reported by today's edition of the sports newspaper AS – we are competing with the best, with Red Bull and with the others. Whether they started preparing the project earlier or not, it is a big challenge to fight against them. The Mercedes rear suspension? We had to introduce it by force, but it has the characteristics we would have wanted.”

The team principal Mike Krack waits for the first race weekend to understand exactly what the balance of power is between the teams: “It was a very, very good test. We have a very reliable machine, we managed to do all the work we had planned. Now we have to analyze, look at the data to understand the results we have obtained and prepare for the first race. The feedback from the drivers is positive, similar to what we had in the simulator. Next Saturday the GP will establish the values ​​on the field, but it will only be the first race of the longest season in history.”