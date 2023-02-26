95% new

Aston Martin did not hide its ambitions for 2023 well before the presentation of the AMR23 on Monday 13 February. In fact, after the difficulties of the two-year period 2021-2022, the team of patron Lawrence Stroll counts on being able to exploit the talent of some key figures snatched from the competition and put in a position to express all their genius at the service of the emerald green team. Dan Fallows was snatched not without difficulty from Red Bull, while Eric Blandin arrived from Mercedes. Fallows said that in the design phase the development with respect to the 2022 car was nothing short of aggressive and that the car is 95% new.

The AMR23 stole the eye

Fernando Alonso winked at the stopwatch from day one, getting close to Verstappen’s performance, but it was the race simulation in the evening session of the last day that also bewitched the competition. Alonso completed three stints on different compounds without experiencing any particular tire degradation, a characteristic also highlighted by the Red Bull RB19. Toto Wolff even declared that the second force in the tests was Aston Martin, even ahead of Ferrari.

Video analysis

The AMR23 is a concentration of aerodynamic innovations, drawing inspiration from what was seen on the grid last season and in some cases taking existing concepts to extremes. Aston Martin has invested large resources in the 2023 project, far more than those available to approach the first year of the ground effect regulations. The development of the new single-seater will also remain to be followed, with the team soon benefiting from the commissioning of the new factory and its own wind tunnel.