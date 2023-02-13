The takeover of Force India by Lawrence Stroll has not yet led to better results. Apart from 2020 – the year in which the team copies the Mercedes car – Stroll’s team is seventh among the manufacturers every year. That, while Force India has finished higher in the last five years of its existence. What do you do if your son’s F1 toy isn’t performing well enough? That’s right, invest even more.

Aston Martin is building a new F1 factory. Stroll is said to have pumped 200 million pounds into it. The factory should open for use in May of this year. Aston Martin’s 2023 F1 car is therefore still made in the old factory. Today Aston Martin presents the car that Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso will drive.

What stands out about the AMR23?

Other teams usually do not show the 2023 car during the presentation, but last year’s car with the new livery. Aston Martin does not participate in that. “It is not a show car,” the brand reveals prior to the presentation. So the car we see here is really Aston Martin’s 2023 F1 car. In previous years, the green British color was somewhat darker on television. Hopefully that is different with the AMR23.

Drivers Aston Martin in 2023

After two seasons with Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll will be coached by Fernando Alonso this year. The teammates ran into each other once last year. During the United States GP, Alonso rides on the back of Stroll’s car, giving Alonso the honor of Lance. Let’s go for the team that doesn’t happen again.

What place did Aston Martin finish in 2022?

In Sebastian Vettel’s last F1 season, the German finished twelfth with 37 points. Teammate Stroll then collects 18 points and thus takes fifteenth place. And to think that Vettel had to skip the first two races of the season because he had corona. The best result comes from Vettel; a sixth place at the Japanese GP.

Aston Martin ended up in seventh place with the same number of points as Alfa Romeo. In the end, Alfa is classified sixth, because Bottas finishes fifth during the race at Imola. Alonso will come for more than seventh place. According to him, that should also work out with his teammate, the ‘future world champion’, Lance Stroll.

Other F1 cars for 2023

McLaren: MCL60