Aston Martin presented the AMR23 this evening, the car with which new signing Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will try to improve on the seventh place obtained in the Constructors’ standings in 2022. The technical director of the English team, Dan Fallows (snatched from Red Bull not without vicissitudes of a legal nature and officially under Aston Martin since last April) thus commented on the work done in the design phase that led to the genesis of the AMR23: “The design team was adamant in wanting to approach this project without compromise. We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams ahead, and it’s not possible to do that through a conservative approach. The AMR23 is a significant evolution of the car that we refined in the second half of 2022 and improved in every critical area. It optimizes the solutions we believe will deliver the greatest performance and embodies the common vision we have embraced and built together over the last few months. We now need to focus on delivering an ambitious yet efficient program of updates for the first race and the rest of the season.”





