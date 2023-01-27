Nowadays the Circus stables make confidentiality their mantra, only to be betrayed by internal films shot for commercial purposes. This happened, for example, in 2022 at McLaren, when a video on social media anticipated the front pull-rod layout. In 2023 it’s the turn of Aston Martin, which has released a video on its YouTube channel to commemorate Fernando Alonso’s seat test at the factory. Some fleeting images thus anticipate anythe details of the new single-seater which will be unveiled on 13 Februarysome more defined while others decidedly more shrouded in mystery.

The video clearly shows the air scoop, the dynamic air intake on the rider’s head, which maintains its ogival shape, albeit with a refined outline and revised dimensions. However, the internal anti-rollover structure has been extended downwards, with the two lateral supports which on the AMR23 protrude at the bottom. These have also been faired to best condition the external flow to which they are exposed.

A side shot captures instead the position of the lower anti-intrusion cone, positioned as low as possible to integrate directly into the structure of the back, so that the side, free of its encumbrance, can be excavated more in the lower part. The shapes of AMR22 suggested that this solution was already present in 2022, but the images of AMR23 are currently the first official confirmation. Aston Martin thus shares the expedient also adopted by Alpine, another car immortalized behind the scenes in 2022, and in all probability by Red Bull and Alfa Romeo, although confirmations are still awaited from the latter.

The same still image also betrays a particular shape for the frame on the side, but the poor resolution forces us to postpone any consideration to the presentation. Other frames instead confirm the particularly advanced position of the side air intakes, along the lines of the 2022 car. The lower lip is also more extensive than the upper one, recalling the shapes of Red Bull already taken up in Singapore by McLaren. Finally, after the banning of the shrewd high-load rear wing introduced in Hungary equipped with an endplate, the technical leaders ensure that some particular solutions will also be present on the AMR23, albeit not incisive on the overall concept. The new Aston Martin has already been defined as a drastic revolution compared to its progenitor, but to discover it as a whole, the appointment has been postponed to February 13th.