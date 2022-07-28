In the hours preceding the start of the weekend valid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the world of Formula 1 welcomed the news of the Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from competitions, which will take place at the end of the current world championship. In this way, the four-time world champion will free a seat in Aston Martin at the end of 2022, at the same time as the contract for Fernando Alonso in Alpine. The Spaniard, who will blow out 41 candles this weekend, still has no guarantees on his future, both in the French team and in F1 in general.

The intention of the two-time world champion, as repeatedly confirmed by the person concerned, would be to continue his adventure in the top flight, but not necessarily with the Alpine. In the interviews he gave to the media in Hungary, Alonso did not completely deny the opportunity to stay in F1 with Aston Martin: “All teams are an optionas long as they don’t have two drivers under contract – admitted the Iberian – my priority is that of stay with Alpine. We have been working and developing this project together for two years, and we are increasingly competitive. My wish is to stay, but we have not sat down completely and we have not progressed with the negotiations. Hence, it is still all to be determined. The beginning of the summer break will be the moment when I have to finish something, and the break starts on Monday ”.

However, despite these words, Alonso has denied having come into contact with Aston Martinmaking renewal with the Alpine from 2023 as a priority: “Both myself and our executives will be on vacation – he added – but when two parties want to agree on something, it takes 10 minutes. When two parties argue or collide over something, it will take longer, and it will feel strange to me. I would like to stay here, I said it, but there are two parts, and I’m not going to point the gun at anyone’s head“. In conclusion, regardless of his future, the Asturian then commented on Vettel, considered one of the toughest riders faced in his career: “Lewis and Seb both shared most of my time in F1. Obviously Michael Schumacher will always remain my best opponent because I fought for the world championship with him, and I grew up watching his races, and he dominated this sport. I learned a lot from Michael, and then from Hamilton and Vettel. The three of us shared a lot“.