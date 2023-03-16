Aston Martin, confirmation in Jeddah is not obvious

Aston Martin was a surprise up to a point in Bahrain. Fernando Alonso’s podium and Lance Stroll’s seventh place, despite two fractures to his wrists and one to his right big toe, were unexpected results up until a month ago, but the tests and free practice have shown that this AMR23 is a car with great performance, at least in Bahrain and on circuits where top speed won’t be very high. Jeddah could therefore be a track where Aston Martin will be able to take a step back, not only because it will go at an average of over 250 km/h per lap, but also because the Saudi asphalt is not very abrasive, which could erase that advantage in tire management that the AMR23 was able to enjoy in Sakhir. Also for this reason Alonso preaches calm in view of this weekend.

Alonso’s words

“The car ran very well in Bahrain and we enjoyed the weekend, scoring our first podium of the season. But now we have shifted our focus to this weekend and Jeddah. It will be a very different challenge because it is a completely different circuit to the one we experienced in the opening round. We have spent two weeks in Bahrain and have gotten to grips with the circuit and conditions, so the learning curve from this Friday will be much steeper“, the two-time world champion told the Aston Martin channels. “Realistically, I think only after Australia will we be able to better know where the overall performance isbecause by then we will have had three very different race weekends at different circuits. Our feet remain on the ground and we have to work hard to keep this start and try to get another important result this weekend“.

Stroll’s words

“I was very satisfied with our performance in Bahrain, we have to do our best to carry this positive momentum into the second race of the year in Saudi Arabia. As always, the first few races of the season are about learning the intricacies of the new car. The Jeddah circuit is completely different from the Bahrain circuit, it offers us a valuable opportunity to collect further data and deepen our knowledge of the AMR23Stroll added. “The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is an incredibly fast circuit, the fastest street circuit on the calendar, it is great fun to drive but it will also be a challenge. We have seen the Safety Cars on both occasions we raced in Saudi Arabia so we need to make sure we are ready to capitalize on any opportunity that presents itself“.