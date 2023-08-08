Aston Martin down, and win no. 33 of Alonso moves away

Strange season that ofAston Martin. The Silverstone team seems to have embarked on the same parable as Ferrari in 2022, very strong at the start of the season and less and less competitive as the grands prix went by. Yet the AMR23 amazed everyone, perhaps even the team itself, with the leap in performance it made this winter, showing up in Bahrain as the second force behind Red Bull.

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso’s big break was without a doubt Montecarlo. The Spaniard could have crowned his ten-year pursuit of victory number 33 in his career, if only the team had managed the transition from slick to intermediate tires better. And, although Max Verstappen then showed a much higher pace in the wet, it wouldn’t have been easy for the Dutchman to overtake a hound like Nando in the final race.

Alonso’s words

The two-time world champion himself has admitted that, after throwing away a few opportunities, hopes of closing the Mission 33 this season are very low: “In Monaco, but also in Canada, we came very close. I don’t think there’s a real chance of getting win number 33 this year“.

The Spaniard, despite not having high hopes, will continue to fight: “The team has set the goal of winning and we will try every weekend, even if it will be impossible. Everything I do in life I do because I think I’m going to win: if I go to play tennis or football and I think my opponent is better than me or will beat me, I don’t go either. It’s the same in motorsport, but I believe in this team and I think opportunities will come despite Red Bull being far ahead: there will always be a race where this could happen. I don’t know how long it will take us to win, but I think we will in the future“.