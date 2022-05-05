When he joined Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll he certainly did not inherit a healthy company. It was the Canadian tycoon himself who used these words to describe the picture of the situation he faced once the company’s financial statements were observed: Stroll expected to have to invest 400 million pounds to settle the debts, but today we are already more of £ 500 million that he had to put on the plate. And more will likely be needed, especially if Aston Martin wants to achieve its goals: sell 10,000 new cars every year.

Of these 10,000, 4,000 will be front-engined sports cars, another 4,000 represented by SUVs, and the last 2,000 mid-engine supercars, including the new Valkyrie. The latter is a car on which the British brand has great ambitions: 14 were delivered in the first quarter, a figure destined to increase in the coming months, even if its assembly process remains complicated and above all very long. However, Aston Martin is also looking to the future with a clear objective: to electrify the range and sales. And in fact, Stroll reiterated that all Aston Martins after 2025 they will be gasoline hybrid or fully electric, with 60 of the 176 recently hired engineers working exclusively on electric vehicle technology and the company has partnered with Britishvolt to work on batteries. Making up the bulk of the mid-engined sales will be the Valhalla hybrid hypercar and its younger sister, which has not yet been given a name though.

Before electrifying the entire range, however, restylings of three iconic models of the British brand are expected by the end of next year, such as Vantage, DBS and DB11. “This will be more of a makeover – Stroll explained to EVO microphones – These cars will all be new: new powertrains, suspension, design and interior. Aston Martin will finally have touchscreens!“. The Canadian magnate then spoke of the extension of the agreement with Mercedes-AMG, which initially provided for the use of the technology of the German house by Aston Martin for only three years: “It was a stupid thing accepted by the previous management. I proposed a deal with Ola Kallenius to have her own equipment longer. And he agreed. But we will also use our graphics and our voices ”.

Final remarks on the question CEO, which rose yesterday after Aston Martin announced the separation with Tobias Moers and the appointment of Amedeo Felisa, former CEO of Ferrari. The latter will take over the reins of the brand on July 1st, and until then Moers will continue to be part of Aston Martin’s organization chart: “He’s not going anywhere. He is German and tough. This company needed someone like that, I want and need him here“.