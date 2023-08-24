The steps forward and the abrupt stop

In the comparison between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, there is no doubt that the prize of more improved team go toAston Martin. The British team has gone from being seventh on the grid in the 2021 and 2022 seasons to a surprising third place in the Constructors’ classification at the time of the mid-season break. However, if the start to the championship of the Silverstone team had been amazing, with Fernando Alonso who had proved able to conquer six podium finishes in the first eight GPs, the last appointments that preceded the holidays were decidedly more complicated for Aston Martin.

The AMR23s of Alonso and Lance Stroll have in fact collected only 21 points between Silverstone, Budapest and Spa. A deficit balance that has allowed Mercedes to stretch to second place in the rankings and above all to Ferrari to get significantly closer. The team from Maranello on the eve of the Zandvoort weekend is just five lengths behind the stables owned by Lawrence Stroll. Furthermore, the trend appears totally favorable to the Cavallino. However, the hope of the men and women of Aston Martin is to cauterize this haemorrhage of points upon returning to the track on the Zandvoort track.

Upgrade after the break

For this reason the team brought to the Netherlands some ssignificant aerodynamic updates. To formalize the launch of these innovations was directly the technical director of the team, Dan Fallowswho introduced what will be a busy weekend for the entire Aston Martin team. “Free practice will be essential to see how the tires behave and degrade in long runs and in qualifying – explained the former Red Bull man – however we will have to balance the limited time available to us between understanding the behavior of the tires and the evaluation of our updates. In fact, in Zandvoort we have some aerodynamic updates to test”.

Greater understanding

Just the developments in the current season, according to the green team principal himself, Mike Krack, have so far been the team’s Achilles heel. In fact, the innovations brought to Silverstone had not been effective and the AMR23 had lost competitiveness compared to the obvious steps forward made by Mercedes, Ferrari and above all McLaren. The risk of bouncing back, being the fifth force on the track, scared Aston Martin.

Now, at least according to Fallows, the time should have come new ransom for the English team: “We have worked tirelessly to develop our knowledge of AMR23 Fallows confirmed. We now believe we have a good understanding of the car’s weaknesses and are taking steps to address them. We hope that the car’s performance at Zandvoort, with our latest updates, confirms we are heading in the right direction and helps Lance and Fernando battle for points this weekend.”.