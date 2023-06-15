An ultra-luxury space in the heart of New York for Aston Martin customers who want to personalize their models. The Gaydon automaker opens the doors of its first flagship store, located at 450 Park Avenue. opens the doors of Q New York, its first ultra-luxury flagship store at 450 Park Avenue. The customization of the English brand thus also arrives in North America, with a service that is committed to satisfying all the wishes of Aston Martin customers.

The new Q New York

Visitors to the Park Avenue store are immediately greeted by a unique installation called the “Champagne Frame”, specially designed to immerse viewers in the exciting world of Aston Martin. Created with one of the largest sheets of glass ever installed in a New York City building, the towering window frame introduces Aston Martin’s most iconic models – carefully lit by an impressive 2,100-bulb chandelier spanning 40 meters . Meanwhile, the use of mosaic tiles and distinctively designed tables help make the new flagship unique, bringing the best of Britain to one of the world’s most important streets.

Personalization according to Aston Martin

The new headquarters will serve as a showcase and launch site for the latest Aston Martin products, from exclusive special builds to limited edition models and new Aston Martin additions. Starting today, the flagship store will showcase the all-new DB12 for the first time in North America, as well as the legendary Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar. Q New York offers the perfect synthesis between digital and physical elements. During an appointment, customers will be able to display their personalized Aston Martin on a 10.5m x 3.5m LED wall providing a 360-degree, ultra high-definition view of any life-size Aston Martin. Aston Martin’s intention is to provide a representation so realistic that customers feel they can open their car door.

Cutting-edge technologies

Using the latest Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, it will allow customers to combine the touch and feel of physical samples with real-time display on the screen. Live video link between Manhattan and Aston Martin’s headquarters in Gaydon, UK, will enable real-time communication with the brand’s renowned designers and Q by Aston Martin team, delivering the most personalized and sophisticated shopping experience available outside of a visit to the headquarters. For those looking to further expand their experience, a concierge experience, upscale dining and overnight travel experiences will also be available.

Aston Martin’s home in New York

The design of the space is inspired by the British style, with extensive use of mosaic tiles, chandeliers, beautifully large windows and fireplaces, as well as large tables. To ensure that the design adapts to the latest trends befitting the Manhattan of 21° century, particular attention has been paid to sustainable materials and furnishings made with the most advanced techniques, in line with the sustainability strategy Racing. Green. From any Aston Martin dealership it will be possible to make an appointment and visit the brand’s new bespoke space in Gaydon.