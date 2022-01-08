Failure to meet earnings targets and the Valkyrie project slowdowns, with the hypercar not being produced in the expected number of units and whose deliveries were delayed as a result, resulted in Aston Martin’s number one. Lawrence Stroll to reflect on the position of the current management. In recent days, some rumors have emerged according to which also the CEO of the British brand Tobias Moers it would be far from safe: and so, Aston Martin begins probing new profiles.

According to reports from Autonews, the Canadian tycoon who heads the British company would have targeted Steven Armstrong, former president of Ford’s European division, to gauge his interest in becoming Aston Martin’s next CEO. It seems that Stroll has contacted the senior executive of the Blue Oval house twice in December last year, but the discussions are still in a preliminary phase: no official offers have yet been made, also because Armstrong hesitates about the decision to leave Ford. company he has worked for for more than 25 years and for which he is currently employed as a transition manager in South America and India. Even if these are preliminary contacts, therefore, the hypothesis of a Moers replacement takes off: Stroll evaluates, the position of the current CEO of Aston Martin is shaking more and more.