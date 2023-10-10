Step by step, too Aston Martin is projecting itself towards a fully electric future. This is also demonstrated by the recent government funding received by the British car manufacturer: it amounts to approx £9 millionand was awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Center UK following a tender process.

Faithful speaks

“The allocation of funding by the APC is another major boost to ours electrification strategy and to our constant pursuit of innovation, providing further resources to explore the possibilities of our bespoke BEV platform – declared Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer of Aston Martin – This will help realize our ambition to be leader in BEV technology in the luxury and high-performance car segment.”

Towards an electrified range

Reducing the weight of new cars and training on electrification are the two pillars on which Aston Martin’s growth process will be based in the coming years. The stages towards a totally electric future for the company have already been set: the first full electric Aston Martin will debut in 2025, a year after the first deliveries of the Valhalla and therefore the brand’s first plug-in hybrid; in 2026, however, all new models introduced on the market will be available with at least one electrified version; finally, by the end of the decade, the brand’s main range will be completely electrified.

The Elevation project

To carry out this strategy, Aston Martin has promised investments of approximately 2.3 billion euros within the next five years. The project with its name will play an important role in this process Elevationwhich the British brand has put down on paper together with five other partners and which involves, among other things, the development of three fundamental elements: a battery pack with 800 V technology, a double front electric drive unit, and a modular platform useful for both supercars and SUVs.