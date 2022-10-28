The FIA-Red Bull deal understandably took the whole scene, but the verdicts on the Budget Cap infringements in the 2021 season also involved theAston Martin. The situation of the Silverstone team was decidedly milder than that of the Austrian team, given that the team owned by Lawrence Stroll was ‘accused’ only of having committed a procedural violation. As in the case of Red Bull, the FIA ​​also reached a plea bargain with Aston Martin, the so-called ‘ABA’, which turned into a ‘simple’ fine. The British team, which failed to pass the Cap last season, will have to pay one fine of 450 thousand dollars. A much lower amount than the seven million dollars imposed on Red Bull by the Federation. During the season, Williams also reached an ‘ABA’ with the Federation, in which case they paid a fine of $ 25,000.

