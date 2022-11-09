At first glance, Ashton Hall is nothing more than an imposing, quiet and bonanza residential complex located in the city of Derby, United Kingdom; Unfortunately, for English citizens, the scientific community and the dozens of children who experienced the terror behind its bars firsthand, this was not always the case.

Its majestic façade, venerable foundations, incredible landscapes and enveloping atmosphere of serenity were elements that for a long time deceived all the inhabitants of the area, but they no longer do: Ashton Hall, far from being the model psychiatric hospital attended by vulnerable children and adolescents from all over the country, was the epicenter of the most cruel, terrifying and macabre experiments.

“The truth is that we were human toys. We were a piece of meat to play with, behind closed doors. And this man, this monster, was supposed to be protecting us,” Barbara O’Hare, one of the countless patients who reported being a victim of the experiments in this place, told the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ in 2018.

All that glitters is not gold, and for a show of a button, there’s Ashton Hall, an up-and-coming psychiatric hospital that succumbed to a reign of terror and an untold list of abuses disguised as good intentions.

a hospital of terror

In 1930, the Ashton Hall hospital, located in the county of Derbyshire, United Kingdom, opened its doors to the public with an apparently benevolent purpose: to treat children and adolescents with mental problems.

Local authorities put children in care from across the country there, both for long-term treatment and weekend care, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Until its closure, in 1993, no one – except those directly involved – crossed their minds that within the imposing walls and the worn bars of the prestigious psychiatric center a frightful nightmare was taking place.

ASTON HALL – Dr Kenneth Milner CHILDREN ‘GIVEN EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS WITHOUT THEIR PARENTS’ CONSENT IN 1960S HOME OFFICE-APPROVED TRIAL 24 years Barbara was dismissed as a fantasy. Then she found the files PROVING her horrific story of her & that of other children was true pic.twitter.com/JWSnxFPD4o — ALCCW (@CarrattCook) November 10, 2018

Had it not been for a group of people who photographed the hospital just before it collapsed, perhaps the stories of the patients would have been buried in oblivion, along with the mountains of illusion, hope and trust that they deposited -in vain- in the British psychiatric center.

Hand in hand with the images, the first glimpses of truth began to come to light. Dozens of people have reported being victims of macabre, illegal and inhumane experiments by Kenneth Milner, the medical superintendent at Aston Hall from 1954 to the 1970s.

After arduous investigations by the British authorities, it was established that at least 65 children were abused while Milner served as superintendent of the hospital.

To all, without exception, he subjected them to a treatment as chilling as it was disconcerting: “Undressing, bathing, administering medication by injection (sodium amytal) before dressing in a heavy jacket described as similar to a straitjacket”, according to a Derbyshire Police report cited by ‘The Guardian’.

When, at last, the true “hell” to which the patients were subjected was revealed, the Police collected 115 witness statements and recorded 77 crimes – including 33 cases of physical and 40 sexual abuse – which showed that Ashton Hall did not it had been an ordinary psychiatric center, it had been a hospital of terror.

“We planned to run away. But every night, going to bed with bars on the windows and knowing there was no escape, it was terrifying. And that fear is with me, even now”, were the words of Carol Minto when recounting to the British newspaper ‘The Mirror’ her disturbing stay at Ashton Hall.

The injection of truth

Although the memories of Milner’s victims vary, in some of them, there is a common element that unifies their stories: it is nothing more and nothing less than the ‘truth serum’.

“He called it narcoanalysis, but it was sodium amytal,” Trevol Bell, another of the hospital’s inmates who dared to bring his story to light after decades, told the British newspaper ‘Daily Express’.

Narcoanalysis is a psychological therapy used to bring up forgotten memories by lowering the level of consciousness caused by the injection of a narcotic. In the case of the inmates, it was sodium amytal or also known as ‘the truth serum’, named for its ability to trigger blocked memories.

Although hard to believe, this unconventional treatment was used primarily during World War II to treat soldiers in shock.

The traumatic experiences of the combatants, on many occasions, were repressed and reflected in physical paralysis or depression; so, instead of resorting to traditional psychotherapy -which took a long time-, psychiatrists decided to opt for sodium amytal not only to break, but also to temporarily cure, the repression that plagued the soldiers.

They stripped me naked, put me in a padded room, everything was white. They gave me an injection, then they put a cushion over my face, which covered everything except my nose.

“Once you have found that traumatic event and with the patient able to express it, you can ‘drain’ the trauma, the grief. Like a physical abscess, the emotions connected to the event will come to light and the symptoms will resolve,” said Norman Poole, a psychiatrist at St. George’s Hospital in London, in dialogue with ‘BBC Mundo’.

After the end of the war and with the development of new and improved alternative treatments, narcoanalysis quickly fell out of fashion; but remained, until the end of the 1970s, in Ashton Hall, where hundreds of children were injected with the paralytic serum in an attempt to ‘cure’ them of their past traumas.

“I remember it was like being drunk. She told him: ‘I feel like I’ve had a bottle of gin, like I’ve had two bottles’. I remember saying to him: ‘Merry Christmas, doctor,’ Marianne, another of the patients at the psychiatric hospital, told the ‘BBC Mundo’ portal, after recounting that, during a session with Milner, she had been stripped naked and forced to wear a White coat.

Ashton Hall allegedly resorted to using the ‘truth serum’ to heal his patients’ traumas.

Added to his harsh account is that of Trevol, who, like Marianne, admits – in an interview with ‘Daily Express’ – having been subjected to confusing procedures while he was hospitalized at Ashton Hall: “They undressed me, they put me in a room quilted, everything was white. They gave me an injection, then they put a cushion over my face, which covered everything except my nose. And then they poured ether in my face.”

It is not just the use of the drug that is in question today, but what Milner is accused of having done after his patients were under the influence of sodium amytal.

Sexual abuse, indecent assault and child cruelty are just some of the accusations that would have fallen on the former superintendent if it hadn’t been for the fact that he died, in 1976, long before he could be held accountable in court.

In addition to the allegations of sexual abuse, statements were made by a patient who says she was beaten while trying to resist treatment; while another of hers allegedly had her hair repeatedly pulled to force her to take medication.

A 2018 report by the Derbyshire Child Protection Board established that the claims made by dozens of former patients were genuine and, among other things, stated that: “Given these hardships and the scale of the alleged physical and sexual abuse that has arisen in the evidence, we do not consider it feasible or appropriate for us to try to reach firm conclusions on each specific case.”

Between myths and realities, the Ashton Hall psychiatric hospital, now demolished and replaced by a residential complex, continues to stand as one of the great nightmares of those who were, at some point, prisoners of its cruelty.

