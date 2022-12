Whisper Games announced the arrival of a release Nintendo Switch for ASTLIBRA Revisiontitle developed by KEIZO. Currently available on PC, the Switch version will be released during 2023 although at the moment there is no specific date yet. The software house has also announced that it is working on a DLC for the game titled “The Cave of Phantom Mist”, also arriving in 2023.

Source: Whisper Games Street Gematsu