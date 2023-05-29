Hello, I hope you are well, and that you had an amazing week. Like every Monday, I bring you new information and today I want to talk to you as a small introduction about some of the most common eye pathologies that exist and how you can better understand them and consult with a ophthalmologist when you are going to require it, so with this I start.

Ametropias are diseases in which the eye fails in a process called refraction. I’ll explain it to you more easily: when you have your cell phone camera on, you touch the screen in the place where you want the camera to focus, or the camera itself focuses on the landscape to take that photo, but when the visual camera that we have called eye has a problem in focusing, that is when we start with diseases of refraction.

we have different pathologies: astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia, and the most common in older adults, presbyopia.

I’ll explain them to you: the astigmatism It is when the lens of the camera, which would be the cornea of ​​your eye, is irregular, it is not completely symmetrical, which causes people to be unable to focus on objects at a long or short distance, and for this reason they have to concentrate a lot to focus a image. The myopia It is when the image is focused before the retina (the place where the image enters to be processed), so they are people who cannot see from a distance, but they can see well up close. Farsightedness is the opposite, the image is formed behind the retina, they can see well from a distance, but they cannot see well up close.

Presbyopia is what we know as tired eyesight, and it is not due to a birth problem, but rather due to age. The retina becomes more rigid so it does not focus properly. The diagnoses of these diseases they are almost always through visual acuity tests, such as the Snellen chart. For the treatment prescription lenses predominate. Depending on the damage, the diopter or graduation depends. When they are negative, it is myopia; when they are positive it is farsightedness, and when it is not enough, surgery.

The strongest problem about ametropias is the bias in the diagnosis, and the opportunities for people to wear lenses. This leads to a large population having many vision problems.

Many children who have trouble standing out in their schoolmany older adults suffer from problems to continue having a normal life as they were used to.

That is why today that I give you this information, use this for something good and inform the population to go to the centers ophthalmological to receive a diagnosis about your visual condition.

I always recommend you go to your trusted doctor, but now, speaking of a vital sense of life, do not go with charlatans and do not believe in people who give you magical remedies, just use pharmacy drugs. Be very careful, do not put your eyesight at risk. This does not replace a medical consultation. I write to you next week.

