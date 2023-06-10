57-year-old man kills 49-year-old partner, then tries to commit suicide

He killed his partner and then attempted to commit suicide. Wounded was hospitalized and is kept in hospital under arrest. It happened at Engraved Scapaccino, in the Asti area. The man, Paul Riccone, 57, worked in Rome and returned to the country from time to time. The alarm was triggered – according to what was reported by ‘La nuova provincia’ – was the daughter of the victim who had not heard from her mother for three days and contacted the carabinieri who arrived on the spot and discovered what had happened. The prosecutor of the Alessandria prosecutor’s office, competent for the area, was also on the spot.

More details on La Stampa. The man is accused of stabbing his 49-year-old girlfriend Floriana to death, and then watching over her for two days, although he attempted to commit suicide by cutting his veins. “It wasn’t me. I found her dead on my way home », he told the carabinieri who found him in a confused state, lying on the bed, with blood on his clothes.

The press writes: “Whoever broke into that house found a crime scene. Wounds to her back, as if he had attacked her body. The door was locked from the inside. And his version is not convincing at all. There’s that 48-hour blackout, which reinforces the murder hypothesis. In the house there was also a cat, found wandering on the ground floor, and a German shepherd puppy, found by the police locked up in a room, hungry and thirsty”.

La Stampa also explains that “Paolo and his partner had been living together for some years. He was widowed. His wife, assistant to the Roman Democratic Party, died of cancer a decade ago. He was shocked by it. “He was so wracked with grief that he attempted to commit suicide,” says a friend. “He hasn’t been the same since. That mourning had changed him ». A month ago he had to face another bereavement. His father’s.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

