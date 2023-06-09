He kills his partner with stabs and then tries to take his own life. The umpteenth feminicide took place this afternoon, 9 June 2023, in Incisa Scapaccino, in the Asti area.

When the carabinieri of the provincial command of Asti entered the apartment in via XX Settembre they found the victim, a 50-year-old woman, lifeless. According to an initial reconstruction, the man, also 50 years old, after realizing what he had done would have tried to take his own life.

According to reports from Ansa, the 50-year-old suffered from depression: he was transported to hospital in Asti and is guarded by the police. Meanwhile in the apartment in via XX Settembre the surveys of the operational nucleus of the carabinieri of Asti are underway. The magistrate on duty was also on site.