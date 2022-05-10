from Health editorial staff

Patients who are already diagnosed with asthma can have their disease status checked from 23 to 27 May

Asthma sufferers should never forget to keep the disease under control. can do it for free from 23 to 27 Maythanks to the campaign Zero week asthmawhich provides patients with specialist advice in 45 specialized centers throughout Italy (it is necessary to book on the toll-free number 800.628989, from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 18). Objective, to raise awareness over 3 million Italians with asthma on the correct management of the disease, the prevention of attacks and the possibility of reducing its impact on daily life. The campaign promoted by FederAsma and Allergie Odv – Italian Patient Federation, with the patronage of the Italian Society of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology and the Italian Society of Pneumology. Free specialist consultations they are reserved for people who have already been diagnosed with asthma.

The SABA bronchodilators In Europe approx 30 million children and adults under 45 suffer from asthma, chronic inflammatory airway disease which can cause wheezing, chest tightness, cough and bronchospasm. One of the central themes of this sixth edition of the Asma zero week campaign frequent use of SABA bronchodilators (β2-agonists short acting) by patients, which risks leading to habit or even addiction and abuse. Today the scientific community is oriented to distance itself from the use of SABAs alone, which act on the symptoms and not on the underlying inflammation. Not only that: the regular use of these bronchodilators can be a sign of poor disease control and increase the risk of exacerbations.

The ICS-formoterol combination Many patients continue to abuse it and at the same time underuse inhaled corticosteroids – he says Paola Rogliani, director of the Respiratory System Diseases Unit at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Foundation in Rome -. According to recent research, 32% of patients in Italy use more than two SABA inhalers a year, a quantity associated with an increased risk of severe exacerbations. The same study showed, through a survey conducted on 200 pharmacies, that asthma patients who buy more than two SABA inhalers a year are about 52%, often without a doctor's prescription. There Global Initiative for Asthma instead recommends as a preferential approach the so-called MART therapywhere the ICS-formoterol combination (inhaled corticosteroid – long-acting inhaled cortisone + a long-lasting β2-agonist, such as formoterol) used both as maintenance and reliever therapy. To be informed about the risks associated with excessive use of SABAs, you can take a 5-question test on the site www.asmazero.it.