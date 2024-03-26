A protein that deactivates immune cells in the lungs could hold the key to a new treatment for cancers asthma attacks. Natural protein, called Piezo1, prevents a type of immune cell called innate lymphoid cell type 2 (ILC2) from becoming hyperactivated by allergens.

The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

New hope against asthma attacks

An experimental drug called Yoda1 that activates Piezo1 reduced the activity of these immune cells in mice, alleviating symptoms, researchers report.

“Given the importance of ILC2s in the allergic, there is an urgent need to develop new mechanism-based approaches to target these critical drivers of inflammation in the lung,” said researcher Omid Akbari, professor at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. , he said in a press release.

Once activated by an allergen, ILC2s drive the inflammatory cascade that causes the airways to swell and narrow, making it difficult for patients to breathe.

In mouse research, researchers found that activated ILC2s naturally produce a protein called Piezo1 that limits their activity.

In the absence of Piezo1, mouse ILC2s became more responsive to allergy signals and promoted even greater airway inflammation.

On the other hand, Yoda1 kicked Piezo1 into action, reducing the activity of ILC2s.

Human ILC2s also produce Piezo1, the researchers say, and the Yoda1 drug also worked in mice engineered with human immune cells in the lab.

“Surprisingly, treatment of these humanized mice with Yoda1 reduced airway hyperresponsiveness and lung inflammation, suggesting that Yoda1 may be used as a therapeutic tool to modulate ILC2 function and alleviate symptoms associated with airway inflammation dependent on ILC2 in humans,” Akbari said.

He said future research should focus on developing specific drugs to control Piezo1 in humans, which could help control or prevent A. allergy attacks.

Molecular target could help relieve asthma

Researchers at UC Davis Health and Albany Medical College have shown that the protein vascular endothelial growth factor A – or VEGFA – plays an important role in inflammation and airway obstruction associated with asthma.

The discovery, published online in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, could eventually lead to new asthma treatments targeting VEGFAs.

“VEGFA was found to be strongly upregulated in patients and animals receiving seizure-causing stimulation,” said Angela Haczku, professor of pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine at UC Davis and co-senior author of the paper. “This mediator can actually elicit asthma symptoms in the mouse model, and if you target it, you eliminate the symptoms.”

For many years, the Haczku lab has collaborated closely with Qi Yang, co-senior author of the new study and assistant professor of immunology and microbial diseases at Albany Medical College. The two teams had previously discovered that group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2) help drive airway hyperresponsiveness, when the lungs respond to allergens or toxic air pollutants such as ozone, and the process of an attack begins in full order.

Their next question was: What types of inflammatory molecules do ILC2s produce to generate this inflammation?

“We couldn't figure out what was actually causing the airway obstruction,” Haczku said. “How do these innate lymphoid cells cause asthma?”

To answer this question, the researchers studied how a mouse model responded to a common allergen, Alternaria alternata. Within hours, immune cells had infiltrated the airways, generating inflammation. When mice were treated with the VEGFA inhibitor SU1498, however, both the immune response and inflammation decreased.

Further studies showed that ILC2s are stimulated by interleukin-33, another inflammatory immune molecule, which also encouraged airway hyperresponsiveness and activated the cellular VEGFA receptor, VEGFR2. Once again, treatment with SU1498 mitigated the reaction.

While VEGFA is best known for its activity in cancer and in growing blood vessels to help feed hungry tumors, Yang and Haczku's research outlines its entirely different role. Illuminating this biology could eventually lead to new treatments for asthma. In the past, glucocorticoid inhalers were the gold standard treatment. More recently, monoclonal antibodies have been developed to target more precise targets.

“Monoclonal antibodies can target very specific molecules rather than eliminating the entire immune system,” Haczku said. “Some of these antibodies target cytokines that also mediate allergy symptoms and asthma. We hope that targeting VEGFA, or the VEGFA receptor, with such monoclonal antibodies can add to this armamentarium.”

However, the Haczku and Yang labs are not done interrogating ILC2s, which could be significant in a variety of other lung conditions.

“These ILCs produce an influx of inflammatory neutrophils into the lungs, and we don't know exactly what mediates this cellular inflammation,” Yang said. “These cells are very important in many diseases, including infections and pollutant-induced lung damage, which could be mediated by inflammatory cells in the lungs.”

Testosterone explains why women are more prone to asthma

An international research team has revealed for the first time that testosterone protects males from developing asthma, helping to explain why females are twice as likely to develop asthma as males after puberty.

The study showed that testosterone suppresses the production of a type of immune cell that triggers allergic asthma. The discovery could lead to new, more targeted treatments for asthma.

One in nine Australians (2.5 million people) and around one in 12 Americans (25 million) suffer from asthma, an inflammatory condition of the airways. During an asthma attack, the airways swell and narrow, making it difficult to breathe. In adults, asthma is twice as common and more severe in women than in men, although it is more common in boys than girls before puberty.

In 2016, the city of Melbourne, Australia was hit by an “asthma storm” event internationally unprecedented in its scale and severity of consequences, with nearly 10,000 people attending hospital in a two-day period . Thunderstorm asthma refers to allergic asthma believed to be initiated by an allergy to grass pollen. Many people with no history of asthma have had severe asthma attacks.

Dr Cyril Seillet and Professor Gabrielle Belz of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, with Dr Jean-Charles Guéry and his team at the Toulouse-Purpan Center for Pathophysiology, France, conducted the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Dr Seillet said hormones are hypothesized to play a significant role in the incidence and severity of asthma in women. “There is a very interesting clinical observation that women are more affected and develop more severe asthma than men, and so we tried to understand why this was,” Dr. Seillet said.

“Our research shows that high testosterone levels in males protect them from developing allergic asthma. We have identified that testosterone is a potent inhibitor of innate lymphoid cells, a newly described immune cell that has been associated with the onset of asthma.”

The research team found that innate lymphoid cells – or ILC2s – “sense” testosterone and respond by stopping the cells' production.

“Testosterone acts directly on ILC2s to inhibit their proliferation,” said Dr. Seillet. “So in males there are fewer ILC2s in the lungs and this is directly related to reduced asthma severity.”

ILC2s are found in the lungs, skin, and other organs. These cells produce inflammatory proteins that can cause lung inflammation and damage in response to common allergic asthma triggers, such as pollen, dust mites, cigarette smoke, and pet dander.

Professor Belz said understanding the mechanism driving sex differences in allergic asthma could lead to new treatments for the disease.

“Current treatments for severe asthma, such as steroids, are very broad based and can have significant side effects,” Professor Belz said.

“This discovery provides us with a potential new way to treat asthma by targeting cells that directly contribute to the development of allergic asthma. Although more research is needed, it opens up the possibility of mimicking this hormonal regulation of ILC2 populations as a way to treat or prevent asthma. Similar tactics for targeting hormonal pathways have been used successfully to treat other diseases, such as breast cancer.”