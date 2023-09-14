The new category of drugs which targets mediators of bronchial epithelial inflammation plays a fundamental role in the treatment of asthma, as “acting at this level means blocking the reaction at the beginning, filling a gap in the availability of drugs and also a need of these patients with severe asthma.” This was underlined by Fulvio Braido, director of the Clinic of Respiratory Diseases and Allergology of the University of Genoa, on the occasion of the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (Ers), which took place in Milan.

“The epithelium – explains Braido – is the membrane that lines the internal surface of our bronchi, therefore it is the point of contact between our organism and the environment. Every insult that comes from the outside, such as an allergy, a virus or pollution, one comes into collision with the epithelium which represents a defense system, capable of recognizing the various types of molecules, but is also predisposed in such a way that, if the insult exceeds the defense capacity of the mechanical barrier , is capable of triggering a series of immunological responses, i.e. recalling cells that can hinder, limit or eliminate this insult. Knowing this type of insult allows us to know the organism’s response, to identify the path most involved and above all to implement the most appropriate type of treatment”.

“Many populations or subpopulations of patients suffering from severe asthma – highlights Braido – do not have an adequate response to certain treatments, but can find an adequate response with a specific therapy”. There are patients, specifies the expert, “in whom this type of inflammation, called T2, is activated, but where the inflammation markers are not so present, so it is not possible to distinguish which is most responsible for inducing the pathology and symptoms. Consequently, the approach with drugs that allow you to block multiple pathways, instead of going peripherally to block just one, can allow you to obtain decidedly important results.”

Further studies are needed for the use of drugs capable of reducing “the exacerbation, a decidedly important event in the natural history of the asthmatic patient – remarks Braido – An additional and relevant data is that mentioned on bronchial hyperreactivity, i.e. when the bronchi of the asthmatic subject have the tendency to react in an exaggerated way to external insults, which can be specific such as the allergen or non-specific, such as pollution, viruses or other. The ability to interact with this mechanism and reduce reality of the activities of the bronchus is an element that we were missing in the therapeutic baggage we have and this – concludes the specialist – is definitely an innovation”.