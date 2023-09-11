Of Antonella Sparvoli

Both are characterized by obstruction of the airways, of varying degrees, causing both chronic and acute problems

Bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are among the most widespread chronic respiratory diseases. Although they have different causes, they sometimes manifest themselves in such a similar way that it can become difficult to distinguish themespecially when the asthma is very severe.

The typical characteristics of asthma and COPD Both asthma and COPD are very widespread diseases. Both are characterized by an obstruction of the airways, of variable degree, at the origin of both chronic and acute problems. In COPD, however, the obstruction may become irreversible, with permanent damage.

«Asthma, although it can take on very different contours and forms, is always characterized by a variable degree of obstruction of the bronchi, but reversible, and by an increased sensitivity of the respiratory tract to various stimuli, from air pollution to allergens, with consequent breathing difficulties. In asthma, phases of relative or complete well-being usually alternate with moments of even very serious breathing problems: asthma attacks. During these crises, which can be sudden or gradual, symptoms and respiratory function worsen. Wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and cough they are the disorders that most characterize the attack" he explains Sergio Harari, director of the Pneumology Operational Unit at San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital of Milan and professor of Internal medicine at the State University from Milan.

COPD is also characterized by an obstruction to the flow of air, which however is not completely reversible. «COPD is associated with an inflammatory response of the lung

to particles dispersed in the air and inhaled (starting from cigarette smoke), has a progressive progression and more or less frequent flare-ups. Shortness of breath and chronic productive cough (with phlegm) are the main alarm bells. Other less common complaints include chest tightness and wheezing” explains Harari.

The distinctive aspects that can guide the diagnosis Both the diagnosis of asthma and that of COPD are based first and foremost on a careful evaluation of the patient's symptoms and history, which in most cases offer the most valid and safe criterion to distinguish them. «Asthma usually develops in childhood or at a young age, although there are cases in which it arises at older ages – continues the expert -. COPD, on the other hand, typically occurs in adults and even more so in the elderly, especially in smokers or ex-smokers. A personal or family history of asthma and/or allergic rhinitis and atopic dermatitis increases the likelihood of a diagnosis of asthma, while a personal history of smoking or professional exposure to harmful substances leans towards COPD."

A diagnostic test that has a crucial role in the diagnosis of asthma and COPD is spirometry, which measures the quantity of air exhaled and the speed of exhalation. «In asthma the limitation of air flow is reversible spontaneously or after therapy with fast-acting inhaled bronchodilator drugswhile in COPD the limitation is not reversible or only slightly reversible and is usually progressive” points out Harari.

Personalized treatments for asthma and COPD «For COPD there is no treatment that allows you to restore lost respiratory function, but you can count on numerous therapies that help keep the disease under control. The first indication is always to stop smoking” explains Harari. Then, depending on the respiratory compromise, different drugs are used, bronchodilators and cortisone in particular, which are administered mainly by inhalation.

«Asthma is not curable, but the therapies are very effective. You can count on numerous drugs often used in combination, which include cortisone drugs, bronchodilators and antileukotriene drugs. For the more serious forms that do not respond to these therapies, new, very effective drugs have been developed. It's about monoclonal antibodies, also called biologics, which act selectively on the cells or mediators of inflammation responsible for asthma. Recent studies are foreshadowing the possible use of biological drugs also in COPD. What remains fundamental, both in asthma and COPD, is personalize care and teaching patients to take medications continuously and correctly, an indispensable prerequisite for the success of therapies" concludes Harari.