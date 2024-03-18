The drug omalizumab reduces allergic reactions in children with allergies to peanuts, eggs, milk, wheat and other tree nuts. This drug, which has been used for allergic asthma for some time, now also appears to be effective for people with these food allergies. After treatment with four to eight injections, two-thirds of patients with a peanut allergy were able to eat an average of four peanuts without experiencing negative health effects, researchers wrote this month in New England Journal of Medicine.

In the Netherlands, about three percent of the population suffers from a food allergy. Most patients are allergic to multiple foods, with a peanut allergy often associated with allergies to milk, egg, wheat or other nuts. The allergic reaction occurs because the patient's immune system sees proteins in the food in question as invaders. The immune system reacts abnormally to this.

The symptoms of such a reaction range from tingling or itching in the mouth to severe anaphylactic shock. In rare cases, an allergic reaction can be fatal. “About half of our patients have a reaction at least once a year. These reactions are often moderate to severe in nature,” says dermatologist Thuy-My Le of the University Medical Center Utrecht, who specializes in food allergies. Currently, there are no medications that prevent allergic reactions to food.

Placebo injections

The new study shows that the drug omalizumab can offer a solution. The researchers selected 177 children (1 to 17 years) with multiple food allergies. They all had an allergy to peanuts, with allergic reactions occurring at as little as 5 percent of a peanut. In addition, they were allergic to at least two other foods (egg, milk, walnuts, hazelnuts or cashew nuts). The participants were divided into two groups. One group received injections of omalizumab every two to four weeks, the other received placebo injections. Both treatments lasted four months.

Of the people in the omalizumab group, 67 percent appeared to have no serious complaints after eating peanuts. In the placebo group this was 7 percent. The drug also helped against allergic reactions to milk, egg and cashew nut. Except for some injection site reactions, the drug produced no more side effects than the placebo.

Omalizumab works on immune cells. In someone with a peanut allergy, the immune system produces antibodies of the IgE type against peanut proteins. The drug prevents these IgE antibodies from binding to receptors on certain white blood cells, so-called mast cells. This means no histamine is released. This is the substance that causes the characteristic symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Quality of life

The scientists emphasize that the drug does not cure food allergies. The patient should continue to avoid the foods in question. Eating a handful of peanuts is still not possible.

“But repeated use of the drug offers more safety,” says dermatologist Le. “If the food someone is allergic to is accidentally ingested, the majority of patients no longer have such a severe reaction. This means they don't have to be constantly anxious, which improves their quality of life.”

The American drug agency FDA approved the drug last month for the treatment of various food allergies in the United States. The application is still pending with the European medicines agency EMA.