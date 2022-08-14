New research on mice has identified a cause that triggers theasthma. Thanks to this discovery, the team of researchers

Aston University and Imperial College London blocked a protein involved in making the airways less flexible, the researchers almost completely eliminated asthma symptoms in mice within two weeks.

Asthma is a long-term chronic lung disease that causes inflammation of the airways resulting in wheezing, wheezing, coughing and tightness in the chest. It is a disease that affects people of all ages. It often begins in childhood but can develop at any age. To date, there is no cure for this lung disease, however, current therapies help control symptoms for most people.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Respiratory Research.

New long-term treatment for asthma: here’s what the research says

Individuals who have been diagnosed with asthma have reported that their symptoms change over time. Some allergens, such as pollen, house dust mites, or pet dander, can also make symptoms worse. Often, these symptoms can be managed using medication. The main ones are: a whistle when breathing;

breathlessness; a tight feeling in the chest that may feel as if a band is tightening around it; cough.

Unfortunately, it happens that the symptoms continue to worsen. If this occurs acutely, it is referred to as an asthma attack, which occurs when the muscles around the airways contract and the airways swell, making it difficult for the person to breathe. Dr. Jill Johnson,

described today’s treatments for asthma:

• Bronchodilators, (blue puffer fish, ie salbutamol, and some longer-lasting variations of these drugs) only treat symptoms such as dyspnea;

• Corticosteroids, (brown / orange puffer fish, ie budesonide) suppress inflammation of the airways.

These therapies are currently available and provide short-term relief from asthma symptoms. They are effective in terms of disease management and symptom control in most people with this lung condition, but there is a subset of people with severe illness who do not respond to these treatments, which means their symptoms continue.

Importantly, there are no medications available that address the structural changes that asthma brings to the airways or lungs. By addressing this problem, treatments could potentially work better and last longer. See also Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today February 19 about Covid-19 The team of scientists revealed that pericytes, a type of stem cell found in the lining of blood vessels, have been shown to be instrumental in understanding the underlying causes of asthma. The research team specifically sought to target the structural changes that occur in the airway wall in chronic allergic asthma, known as airway remodeling – this is where abnormal changes in the lining of the airways occur.

In the experiments, the researchers exposed the mice to dust mites to trigger asthma symptoms. Scientists subsequently studied the effects of these allergens on the pericytes of mice using flow cytoletry and a number of other tests. The team stated that during an asthmatic episode, pericytes move to the walls of the airways.

Since pericytes are a type of stem cell, they have the ability to transform into different tissues. Once in the airways, pericytes can develop into other types of cells, such as muscle cells, which make the airways less flexible.

The team of researchers found that the movement of the pericytes is activated by a protein called CXCL12. As part of the study, the researchers introduced a molecule called LIT-927 into the nasal passages of mice. This prevented CXCL12 from working, meaning the pericytes no longer moved into the airways.After treating the mice with LIT-927, the researchers saw that their asthma symptoms were reduced and almost completely disappeared within two weeks.

Dr. Johnson further elaborated on how this chemical compound has helped treat asthmatic lungs: “One of the main challenges faced in chronic inflammatory diseases is to deliver the drug in the correct location. A key aspect of our work is that LIT-927 was administered by inhalation. By giving the compound this route rather than systemically (orally or by injection), he was able to block CXCL12 at its source, ie the inflammatory cells surrounding the airway wall. “

“Without CXCL12 to stimulate pericytes to move to the airways and into the smooth muscle bundles of the airways, we effectively prevented airway remodeling, which led to better airway structure and function,” explained the expert. : “The main implication of this new goal is that it addresses an aspect of allergic asthma disease that currently available drugs do not effectively treat.”

See also Culiacán was the best in baseball and softball in the National Games Dr Hana Patel, a family physician in South London who was not involved in this research, specified that there were difficulties in monitoring patients with asthma, particularly those who have had a flare-up of the condition: "It is important that patients with asthma undergo regular reviews so that their treatment can be tailored to better manage their symptoms ". Dr. Johnson specified that the research provided: "A way to treat an aspect of allergic airway disease that fundamentally affects the functioning of the airways." Patel added that the research "shows drug companies another way to target drugs" for people with asthma and other lung diseases.

By identifying new drug targets such as CXCL12, pharmaceutical companies and academia can continue to develop new treatments and therapies. Although the research is still at an early stage, it sets the stage for further study. These can lead to better medications for patients with asthma, particularly those who are unresponsive to current therapies.

“We still need to do further preclinical investigations to clarify the optimal dosage and timing for administration of LIT-927, but I certainly hope that this compound or a variation thereof will move into clinical trials in patients in the near future,” said Dr. Johnson.