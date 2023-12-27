New research has noted that air pollution can trigger more asthma attacks in children and adolescents. According to the study results, even moderate levels of ozone and fine airborne particulate matter, two ingredients of smog, appear to increase the risk of asthma attacks in children.

The results of research were published online in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

Asthma attacks related to air pollution

“The strong association this study demonstrates between specific air pollutants among children in poor urban communities and non-viral asthma attacks further increases the evidence that reducing air pollution would improve human health,” said Dr. Hugh Auchincloss, interim director of the US National Institute. of allergies and infectious diseases (NIAID).

The study also linked the two pollutants to distinct changes in children's airways that could trigger an asthma attack, according to study leader Dr. Matthew Altman, an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University's School of Medicine of Washington, in Seattle, and colleagues. It is one of the first times that elevated levels of specific air pollutants in specific urban locations have been linked to the risk of asthma attacks.

During an asthma attack, inflammation causes the lining of the airways to swell as the muscles around the airways contract and mucus floods the passages, essentially narrowing the space through which air enters and exits the lungs.

Children in low-income urban areas of the United States are particularly at risk of asthma attacks, researchers said in an NIH press release.

The study involved 208 children ages 6 to 17 with asthma at risk of attacks who lived in low-income neighborhoods in one of nine different U.S. cities. The researchers later validated their findings in a second group of 189 people aged between 6 and 20 who lived in low-income areas of four US cities.

The team monitored daily air quality and compared it with reports of attacks in children living in urban areas. The scientists also checked to make sure the children were not suffering from respiratory viruses that can contribute to asthma.

The researchers found that asthma attacks were caused by pollution rather than viruses in nearly 30% of the children, two to three times the rate seen in children who don't live in urban areas.

The attacks were specifically associated with locally elevated levels of fine particulate matter and ozone in outdoor air, the study authors said.

By analyzing nasal cell samples obtained from the children, the researchers also found that high levels of these pollutants affected the expression of genes that play a role in airway inflammation.

These findings could lead to treatments that can counteract the harmful effects of air pollution on human respiratory tracts, the researchers reported.

The findings also indicate that people with asthma might benefit from carrying personal air quality monitors, which could alert them to conditions that contribute to attacks.

