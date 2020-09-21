Asthma can occur anytime Asthma is also a similar disease which engulfs many people since childhood and then those people have to live with this disease throughout their life. While some people are vulnerable to this disease at an older age. -But it is up to you how you deal with this disease. If you treat this disease properly and take care of yourself, then there is no such thing in the world that you cannot do.

What is asthma? Asthma is a respiratory disease. When oxygen does not reach the lungs properly and in the right amount, then the person starts breathing fast. This causes problems of breathlessness and high cough. This problem is called asthma.

Different causes of asthma -Some people have asthma problem since childhood, while some people may develop this problem when they grow up. There can be many different reasons for asthma problem. like… – Allergic to pet hair (pets). – Having difficulty with the smell or strong fragrance of a particular chemical. -To consume tobacco -Allergic to the pollen particles of flowers (Some people have problems with the pollen of flowers ie Pollen.)

Priyanka Chopra also has asthma Few people are aware that former Miss World and Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has also been an asthma patient since childhood. But this disease did not become an obstacle in any of his dreams.

Illness detected at age 5 – Priyanka Chopra’s parents came to know about her illness when she was only 5 years old. But his parents made him mentally strong instead of making him feel weak or ill. However, some pictures of Priyanka Chopra smoking with her husband Nick and mother Madhu Chopra during a celebrations in Miami last year also went viral, after which people trolled her fiercely. But we want to draw your attention to the fact that despite being asthmatic, Priyanka has climbed new stairs of success.

Keep control over disease – Priyanka Chopra has said in many different interviews that she never let her illness dominate herself. She never wanted her illness to control her, so she always controlled her illness. Learn here, how to control any of your diseases …

Priyanka’s special tips Regarding the ways of controlling her illness, Priyanka says that she tried to know more and more about her illness. So that they know how to deal with their disease under what conditions.

Treatment of asthma Asthma is a life-long disease. Therefore, it cannot be completely cured. But by taking care of medicines and food, this disease can be controlled to such an extent that you live a normal life.

There are many people among us who are suffering from a serious health problem since childhood. If this problem is life-long disease, then the problem increases much more. Because of this disease you start getting extra care right from childhood, which makes you feel that you are different from others and weaker than them …