Asteroids | The Gaia observatory, which catalogs celestial bodies, found hundreds of moons near asteroids

Asteroids|It is estimated that every sixth asteroid has its own moon.

14.8. 20:36

Stars and cataloging and searching for other sky chapels space observatory Gaia has found hundreds of moons near asteroids.

As many as 352 new moons have been found, so the number of asteroids known to have moons almost doubles. The findings still need to be confirmed.

Already before, Gaia studied asteroids that were known to have moons around them. This time, the researchers were able to search for asteroids’ new moons “blindly”, because they were revealed by the asteroids’ oscillations, says website Phys.org.

The wobble of an asteroid indicates that there is a body orbiting it nearby. Gaia measured movements.

Through its discoveries, Gaia has revealed that asteroids are more complex than previously thought.

Gaia is the European Space Agency’s Esa research probe. It explores space about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the so-called at the L2 point. According to the astronomical association Ursa, satellites that study outer space are placed at the L2, or Lagrange 2, point. The satellites orbit the sun at the same time as the Earth.

Asteroids with moons are hard to find. They are usually very small and far from Earth, says the astronomer Luana Liberato website, according to Science Alert. The moon is usually much smaller than the asteroid it orbits.

Liberato is at work At the Côte d’Azur Observatory. It is a network of observatories in the south of France. He is too Published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics Lead author of the study on Gaia’s new discoveries.

“We assume that slightly less than one-sixth of the asteroids have their own companion. So far, we have only found about 500 of them.”

About a million asteroids orbit the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. So there are still thousands and thousands more new moons to be found.

Asteroids tell the story of how our solar system formed and evolved.

They tell their part how the different bodies of space are formed, collide and how they interact.

An illustrator’s view of Gaia in space. Gaia can observe nearly two billion objects in space, including asteroids in our solar system.

Gaia able to scan the entire sky at once. It has discovered many asteroids since it was launched into space in 2013. It has already pinpointed the positions and movements of more than 150,000 asteroids.

Gaia reveals the secrets of the cosmos inside and outside our solar system, says In Esan’s announcement Finnish Timo Prustiwho is one of Gaia’s researchers.

Gaia is more properly designed for general astrometry. The field studies the positions, distances and movements of celestial bodies.

So mostly Gaia measures the positions and distances of the stars very precisely. Finding asteroids is like its side job.

Gaia’s goal is to compile the largest and most accurate three-dimensional catalog of objects in space ever made. It contains up to a billion astronomical objects, mainly stars.