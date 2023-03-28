Asteroids | A basic part of life was found in the dust of an asteroid – It hints that life can be born outside the Earth as well

Our cells One important building block of rna is the uracil. Now it has been found on an asteroid, more than 200 million kilometers from Earth at the time of sampling.

The discovery shows that the fundamental components of life as we know it may exist on other celestial bodies – perhaps even in other solar systems.

Ryugu is a diamond-shaped asteroid with a diameter of just under a kilometer that orbits the Sun in the asteroid belt. It orbits the Sun once every 16 months.

The Japanese Space Administration’s Jaxa probe Hayabusa 2 successfully landed on Ryugu’s surface on July 12, 2019.

It was able to grab the sample from two places. The probe detached from the asteroid in November 2019 and launched a 16-kilogram capsule close to Earth towards Earth.

Sealed capsule fell in South Australia on December 5, 2020. It had more than five grams of asteroid rocks and dust in its lumen.

The Japanese space agency Jaxa photographed two samples from the asteroid Ryugu. They weighed a total of about 5.4 grams. The pictures were taken in a clean room. The length of the red line is three millimeters.

The Japanese among others, have now studied rocks and dust in different ways. Astrochemist Asuhiro Oba This is what Hokkaido University did:

He first placed the parts of the sample he received in hot water for 20 hours. Then he transferred them to hydrochloric acid.

The samples were ionized. So they received radiation that has enough energy to break the molecules of matter. Finally, they were studied using a precise mass spectrometer.

The same technique has been used before when different meteorites have been studied. Oba and his group looked for nucleobases and organic molecules in the obtained extracts, says New Scientist.

They found small amounts of uracil and complex organic molecules in the samples.

“They were between 6 and 32 parts per billion in the entire sample. For example Vitamin B3 there was more in the sample,” says Oba.

“We also found other biological molecules, i.e. a selection of amino acids, amines and carboxylic acids.”

The study was published in a scientific journal Nature Communications.

Career hedgehog is one of the five nucleobases that make up our genetic code. Five bases are essential for life: adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), thymine (T) and uracil (U).

These work as the basic units of the genetic code. Of these, uracil is found only in single-stranded rna.

All life on earth, from bacteria to blue whales, is based on five bases, which are arranged in cells as either single- or double-stranded ribbons.

Single-stranded rna carries the information from which proteins are made in our cells. And proteins, in turn, keep cells and us alive.

Findings are similar to them. which have been found in meteorites that have fallen to earth.

This suggests that life-giving molecules may be common in meteorites, at least if they are high in carbon.

Ryugu has the same ingredients as the dust and rock material from which the Sun and the planets of the solar system were born about 4.6 billion years ago.

Long it has been debated whether the building blocks of life could have come to Earth with ancient asteroids and comets.

Compounds of life have been found in extraterrestrial rocks before.

However, the findings were from meteorites that had hit the Earth and were taken for research without protection.

Therefore, scientists were never sure if the bases were already in the meteorites before they were studied.

The bases could equally have ended up in meteorites in the atmosphere, or they could have stuck to the samples on earth, says website Live Science.

Composite image of Ryugu’s surface just before the probe landed on it for the first time in July 2019.

Ryugun the samples, on the other hand, were virgin, i.e. untouched. The samples were sealed and taken directly from the surface of the asteroid.

This time, the samples were not connected to the Earth’s biosphere. So there is strong evidence that uracil is present in extraterrestrial rock and dust samples.

Space may be full of molecules that have the prerequisites for life, from the point of view of life on Earth.

“It is difficult to rule out the possibility that life can also exist in some form in extraterrestrial environments,” says astrochemist Osa via e-mail online service for Live Science.

Urasil suggests that Ryugu may also contain other compounds important for life on Earth. They were just not verified due to the small size of the samples.

The findings of Japanese researchers were announced at the end of March scientific journal Nature Communications.

Life the beginning is still not well understood, although the basic ingredients are found in space. They could just as well have been on Earth since the beginning of time.

Nucleotides may have been produced in space by cosmic rays. The rays can break down simple molecules, which are abundant in the universe.

After breaking down, they recombine, sometimes into complex molecules and also into those that make up the basic elements of life.

Over time and as the molecules combined, they became larger and more complex. Life was born. These molecules may have then ended up on Earth in meteorite impacts.

Clarity the problem of the beginning of life will probably be solved soon.

US Space Administration NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe brings a dust and rock sample from another asteroid to Earth. It is also roughly diamond shaped and named Bennu.

The probe left Bennu in May 2021 and is now on its way to Earth. There are between 60 and 2,000 grams of rocks and dust from an alien celestial body.

The probe will fall sealed in Ohio on September 24, 2023. It is home to a large training area for the US Air Force.

