In the last weeks we have echoed the possibility that an asteroid appointed as 2024 YR4 could impact the earth in 2032. However, experts do not agree with the chances of this happening, because every time every time It is investigated a little more, the results vary and the chances rise, but they also go down.

The study center of objects close to Earth (Cneos), Belonging to NASA is in charge of studying and monitoring said meteorite, and as we said, the first time they alerted the possibility of impact with our planet, the researchers pointed out that the probability was around 1.8%.

A week, and observing the behavior of this asteroid they rectified and announced that the percentage amounted to 2.3%. This led to many theories and ideas of what could be done to prevent a meteorite from impacting the earth, such as the use of a nuclear weapon that impacted with the asteroid in space and destroyed it.

And during this week, after more observation and analysis, NASA warned and rose the probability to 3.1%, which meant the greatest risk of impact ever predictedexceeding 3% that was calculated in 2004 for asteroid apofis, which finally fell to zero.

However, at a few hours, they modified the probability of impact to 1.5%. These constant changes do not surprise experts since as they explain in a statement “every additional night of observations improves our understanding of Where could the asteroid be on December 22, 2032 and underlines the importance of collecting enough data so that our planetary defense experts can determine the future risk for the Earth. “

And again it has happened again, since in the last observations of NASA of the 2024 YR4 YR4 specifically 0.16 %, as the European Space Agency (ESA) has updated. Also There is a (much smaller) probability that this asteroid impacts the moon.

The asteroid will have a close step to our planet again in December 2028although it can be observed from spring that same year. That would be the occasion for, if it has not been done before, establishing the trajectory of the rock.