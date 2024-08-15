66 million years ago, a major turning point occurred in the history of life on Earth when an asteroid measuring between 10 and 15 kilometers in diameter hit the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico in a catastrophe that wiped out about three-quarters of all living organisms on Earth.

The asteroid was turned into dust by the impact, which was scattered all over the world, and it is still present in a layer of clay in the world that was deposited in the aftermath of that fateful day.

A new analysis of this debris has settled a long-running debate about the nature of this asteroid, after it showed that this space body originated in a region far beyond the location of the planet Jupiter in the outer solar system.

Based on the composition of the debris, the object that hit Earth was a carbonaceous asteroid, referred to as a C-type, so named because of its high carbon concentration. The study ruled out that the object that hit Earth was a comet or that the debris layer was formed as a result of volcanic activity, as some had assumed.

“A projectile launched from the outskirts of the solar system sealed the fate of the dinosaurs,” said Mario Fischer-Goede, a geochemist at the University of Cologne in Germany and lead author of the study, published Thursday in the journal Science.

The impact, which occurred at the end of the Cretaceous period, created the Chicxulub crater, which is 180 kilometers in diameter and 20 kilometers deep. The clay layer is rich in iridium, ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, platinum and palladium, which are rare on Earth but common in asteroids.

The researchers focused on ruthenium, specifically the ratio of its isotopes in the clay layer. Isotopes are atoms of the same element with slightly different masses due to different numbers of neutrons. Ruthenium has seven isotopes, three of which are particularly important to the results. The ratios of ruthenium isotopes matched those in other known carbonaceous asteroids.

“Ruthenium is particularly useful in this context because the isotope ratio in the clay layer is almost entirely made up of ruthenium from the impactor,” said study co-author and geologist Steven Godris of Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium. “The ruthenium exhibits characteristic isotopic compositions found in materials from the inner and outer solar system.”

C-type asteroids, which are among the oldest objects in the Solar System, are the most common type of asteroid, followed by stony S-type asteroids and rare metallic M-type asteroids. The differences in composition between asteroids result from how far from the Sun they were when they formed.

“C-type asteroids represent the remaining building blocks of gaseous and icy planets in the outer solar system, while S-type asteroids are the building blocks of terrestrial planets like Earth” in the inner solar system, Fischer-Judah said.

After forming in the outer solar system, the asteroid may have later moved inward to become part of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, before being launched toward Earth, perhaps by a collision, Fischer-Jude said.

“All meteorites that have fallen to Earth are fragments of C- and S-type asteroids that originated in the asteroid belt,” he said. “So it seems most likely that the object that hit Earth (at the end of the Cretaceous) also originated from the asteroid belt… But there are also many objects stored in the Kuiper Belt and in the Oort Cloud (regions far beyond the outermost planet, Neptune), and not much is known about the composition of these objects.”

The researchers analyzed samples of debris from five other asteroids that hit Earth between 37 and 470 million years ago, and found that all were S-type, illustrating the rarity of impacts with carbonaceous asteroids.

Dinosaurs dominated the Earth for a long time, but with the exception of the bird lineage, they became extinct after this impact. Also extinct were the flying reptiles known as pterosaurs, large marine reptiles and other marine creatures, including some types of plankton.

Mammals managed to survive, allowing these furry creatures to eventually take over the Earth.