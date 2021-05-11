M.w ith a rock sample from the asteroid Bennu in its luggage, the NASA probe “Osiris-Rex” made its way back to Earth. The probe left Bennu’s orbit around 10 p.m. German time on Monday evening, the American space agency NASA announced. In October last year, Osiris-Rex took a sample from the surface of the celestial body during a complicated maneuver that lasted several hours. The probe is now expected to deliver this sample to Earth in September 2023.

“Osiris Rex” (the abbreviation stands for: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) was launched in September 2016 from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida and arrived at Bennu around two years later. Since then, the probe, which is around six meters long and weighs 2100 kilograms, has orbited the asteroid and examined it with its scientific instruments and cameras.

The deep black Bennu, named after an ancient Egyptian deity, has a diameter of around 550 meters and could come very close to the earth in a good 150 years. Even if the risk of impact is very low, NASA Bennu is one of the most dangerous asteroids currently known – and therefore wants to research it.