NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies showed that an asteroid will skim the earth this Wednesday, August 3. The object named as 2022 SO2 was discovered only a week ago, is similar in size to the empire state and is approaching at high speed.

The data of the POT They estimate that the asteroid It will brush past our planet at 8:23 pm (ET) on August 3. In his approach to Land, It will pass at an estimated speed of 116,000 kilometers per hour. Although these data sound somewhat worrying, it seems that there is nothing to fear.

Despite its size and speed, the distance it will fly around our planet is a long way off. According to estimates, there will be a separation of 5.2 million kilometers between the Earth and the space object. Although this does not represent any risk, it is closer than other stars.

Source: Esquire

Due to its relative proximity to the POT classified the asteroid as a Near Earth Object. In this way it joins more than 29,000 of these that the organization has discovered so far. Something that is striking is that this space rock has very recently appeared and triggered some alerts.

If you are an astronomy fan, you may be interested in seeing this object as it passes through the Land. Unfortunately it looks like it won’t be possible due to his speed so you might want to put the telescope away tonight. It seems that we will not need the help of Bruce Willis this time.

NASA doesn’t think an asteroid will hit Earth in the next 100 years

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies he spends all his time searching for objects that could be dangerous to humanity. According to his data so far, They estimate that our planet is free from the risk of an asteroid impact for the next 100 years.

Source: British Council

However, they know that there can always be a range of error or that the trajectories of these objects can change. In case that happens, they are already working on different ideas that could save our planet. One of these involves altering the orbits of asteroids using spacecraft.. In fact, they already have a test of this technique scheduled to see its viability. Do you think they will make it?

