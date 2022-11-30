Usually made of the same materials that make up the rocky clumps of the Inner Solar System, an asteroid is, roughly speaking, a relatively small piece of these materials together that orbits the sun, often considered as a minor planet – in cases where these objects present a larger size, are described as planetoids.

With that in mind, more than 10,000 asteroids are already known. Of that total, only 1,400 are considered potentially dangerous, as their orbits and size make them a threat to human security on some level.

+ Astronomers discover new ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid

Recently, astronomers were able to catch a glimpse of an asteroid just hours before it collided with Earth. The feat has happened only five times in all of history; this was the sixth time documented.

On November 19, nearly four hours before impact, the Catalina Sky Survey discovered an asteroid called 2022 WJ1 on an approach trajectory to Earth. The detection was made at 04:53 UTC by Mount Lemmon Observatory, part of the Catalina network. Monitoring of the object was maintained and produced four images that gave astronomers confidence to confirm the detection and report it to the IAU Minor Planet Center at 05:38 UTC.

With the images it was also possible to calculate the trajectory of the meteorite in the sky. The various impact monitoring programs helped identify that the rock had about a 20% chance of falling somewhere on the North American continent. However, with deeper observations, astronomers were able to refine the measurements, giving a time and a location: At 08:27 UTC, 2022 WJ1 was seen streaking across the sky like a bright green fireball, over the Golden Horseshoe region in the south. from Ontario, Canada.

asteroid monitoring

Asteroid 2022 WJ1 was too small to cause significant damage. However, its detection means that rock monitoring techniques are developing well; thus indicating that the chances of protecting human life from this space fall are greater and more precise, especially with regard to large asteroids that represent real and catastrophic risks.

Near Earth, space is mostly formed by meteorites that orbit the Sun in such a way that they bring them closer to Earth’s orbit. Thus, these space bodies are called near-Earth asteroids.

Although numerous, most of them are very small, which makes scientists confident that they managed to find all that are larger and that could, in fact, pose a danger to the planet. Much to everyone’s joy and relief, it has been determined that none of the known asteroids will come close enough to cause damage, not for at least the next century.

However, that doesn’t mean that scientists aren’t keeping an eye out and improving their skills in detecting stars, whether they represent risks or not.

Frighteningly fascinating, the news that an asteroid collided with Earth sounds like a movie plot, especially since the discovery was the first meteor ever predicted to fall on a densely populated area. However, the meteorite was not a danger, as it measured only about a meter in diameter when entering Earth’s atmosphere, making it the smallest asteroid ever observed before entering the atmosphere so far.

Just before the collision, it turned into a flaming bolide, shattering into smaller pieces that fell into Lake Ontario. Much of the localizable pieces of the thunderstone must be small pieces of debris that will later be recovered and studied by scientists.