The Empire State Building is nearly 500 meters tall and is one of the most imposing buildings in the world. The measurement serves as a comparison to understand the size of asteroid 2008 TZ3, a rock that routinely passes Earth while orbiting the Sun every 732 days. According to NASA, this giant asteroid will be close to our planet as early as this Sunday.

This rock, classified as potentially dangerous, could cause massive damage to our planet.

The space rock, 388945 (2008 TZ3), is about 490m wide – larger than New York’s Empire State Building, which is about 440m tall – and has been classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid” due to its predictions. of nearby passages.

For comparison, the researchers estimated that the meteor, which likely caused the 1908 Tunguska event in Eastern Siberia, flattening entire forests, may have measured around 100m to 200m in diameter, while the one that wiped out the dinosaurs was around 10km to 15km. width.

While an asteroid that size could cause devastating damage if it hits Earth, NASA scientists estimate it will only make a “close pass” by the planet at a distance of about 4 million km on Sunday. The distance between the Earth and the Moon, for comparison, is about 385,000 km.

This isn’t the first time this particular asteroid has zoomed in on Earth. In May 2020, the gigantic space rock passed the planet at a distance of about 2.75 million km. It is not expected to pass this close to Earth again until May 2163.

The asteroid routinely passes Earth as it orbits the Sun every 732 days, coming as close as 1 astronomical unit (AU), or about 150 million km, and reaching as close as 2.21 AU from the star. However, it is not uncommon for such giants to pass close to Earth.

Experts calculate that if asteroids around 100m in diameter collided with Earth, they could generate an explosive force 10 times greater than that of the January 14 volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Any asteroid of a certain size that comes close to 7.5 million km from Earth is likely to be considered “potentially dangerous”, depending on its trajectory.