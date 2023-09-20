Mexico.- Asteroid 2023 DZ2 It is composed of metals, so it would not disintegrate in the Earth’s atmosphere; However, it would not reach the surface of the planet.

According to a group of scientists, they confirmed that the asteroid 2023 DZ2remains in synchronized orbit with Jupiter and there is no danger of a collision with Earth.

The asteroid was discovered in February of this year by the Isaac Newton telescope on the island of La Palma and measures 40 meters and its orbit crosses that of planet Earth.

In the study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands reports, the object is affected by an unusual resonance with Jupiter, “even though the Earth’s orbit intersects that of the asteroidthere is no real danger of collision in the short and medium term future.

The asteroid is composed of metals / Photo: Pixabay

The asteroid is extremely solid and rotates about 10 times every hour. The scientific team points out that its composition is most likely metallic and in the event that it were to collide with the Earth, most of it would reach the surface of the planet and would not disintegrate as it passed through the atmosphere.

However, there is no risk of collision with Earth / Photo: Pixabay

“Having this information is important in the context of prevention and reduction of its destructive effects on the natural environment“reported Raúl de la Fuente Marcos, researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid and co-author of the article.

“Cosmic impacts, collisions of asteroids or comets with Earthare one of the few natural disasters that can be predicted with great precision if sufficient data is available.”

To carry out the study, several techniques such as spectroscopy and photometry, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence were applied to identify the new objects in the images obtained by the telescope, as well as numerical simulations to explore their evolution.

THE DEBATE.