Washington

This week an asteroid is coming closer to the earth. Asteroid named 2020TK3 will pass close to the Earth on 17 October. Its distance from the Earth will be equal to the distance between the Earth and the Moon. There is no possibility of any damage to the earth by this. After Earth, it will go towards Mercury and Venus and come back from the Earth and then go towards Mars.

No threat to the earth

Its speed is believed to be 40 thousand km per hour, i.e. it will come close to the earth in an hour. The special thing is that its size is only 11 meters and there is no threat to the earth. Even if it hits the earth, it will hit the atmosphere and burn and look like a falling star. Despite its proximity to the earth, it has been placed in the category of NEO i.e. Near earth object.

Look at 22 asteroids in 100 years

According to the US space agency NASA, there are about 22 asteroids (meteorites) that may come close to the Earth in the coming years and there are chances of collision. If a high-speed space object is expected to come closer than 46.5 lakh miles from the Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry system already monitors such threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years.



What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like a planet, but are much smaller than planets in size. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt orbiting Mars and Jupiter ie Mars and Jupiter. Apart from this, they rotate in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the planet as well as the sun. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system was formed, the clouds of gas and dust that could not take the shape of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks i.e. asteroids.

